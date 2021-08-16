airBaltic continues to grow fleet in Latvia
airBaltic has welcomed its latest Airbus A220-300 jet, registered as YL-ABB, to Latvian capital Riga.
This is the third out of seven planned Airbus A220-300 aircraft deliveries for the carrier this year.
ADVERTISEMENT
This aircraft is a part of the 50 Airbus A220-300 which airBaltic has ordered.
In addition, airBaltic holds 30 options for the same aircraft type.
The latest arrival is currently the 28th Airbus A220-300 in the Latvian airline’s fleet.
Since May last year, airBaltic operates all its flights with a single aircraft type, thus minimising the complexity and benefiting from the additional efficiency provided by the aircraft.