airBaltic claims first complete vaccinate programme in Europe

airBaltic is among the first carriers to claim its entire active staff, including flying personnel, has been immunised against Covid-19.

The majority of employees at the Latvian airline have been vaccinated and “a few others” have recovered from Covid-19 within the last six months.

Martin Gauss, chief executive of airBaltic, said: “Vaccination is the most efficient way how we can combat this pandemic.

“I thank our professional team for joining forces and becoming the first airline in Europe that has achieved 100 per cent staff immunity.”

In line with the Latvian national regulation, as of November 15th, nine staff members have been suspended from work without pay, as they were unable to present the relevant Covid-19 or recovery certificate or have not had their first Covid-19 vaccine.

Moreover, “a few employees,” who have a medical reason not allowing them to receive the vaccine, continue working at the company remotely.

Overall, airBaltic currently employs more than 1,490 people, including 228 pilots and 393 cabin crew.

airBaltic was among the first companies in Latvia to implement state-provided Covid-19 vaccination at the workplace.