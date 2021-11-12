Hilton Doha honoured by World Travel Awards

Hilton Doha has been crowned Qatar’s Leading City Hotel by the global ceremony platform, World Travel Awards.

The international awards brand is recognised as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence, each year rewarding and celebrating global brands from all sectors of the travel and tourism industry.

Hilton Doha triumphed among the pool of five-star hotels nominated for the same category by providing a unique lifestyle for well-travelled guests.

The property offers a diverse and exciting experience, including a variety of food and beverage outlets, relaxing pool amenities and an unapparelled beach experience.

The hotel truly captures the essence of a perfect escape from the everyday hustle and bustle in a form of a resort, located at the heart of the business district of Doha.

“We pride ourselves, here at Hilton Doha, in providing unforgettable experiences for every guest we welcome, and gifting new memories to create, for when they return.

“Our hotel will always be here, as the resort of the busy life of Doha needs,” said Elias Moukarzel, general manager Hilton Doha Hotel.

