Azerbaijan Airlines signs for a dozen Airbus single-aisle jets

Azerbaijan Airlines is ordering a dozen Airbus single-aisle jets, comprising A321neo and A320neo variants.

The airline signed a formal agreement for the aircraft on 6 April in the Azerbaijani capital Baku.

Azerbaijan Airlines says it will select an engine model “at a later stage”.

“The signed contract will provide our passengers with the most modern and comfortable narrowbody aircraft,” says first vice-president Samir Rzayev.

Azerbaijan Airlines had indicated earlier this year that it was looking to modernise its fleet with additional Airbus A320neo-family and Boeing 787 aircraft.

“The new aircraft allow to increase the airline’s efficiency and competitiveness and ensure a high level of passenger comfort,” the carrier states.

Airbus chief commercial officer Christian Scherer says the agreement is “testament” to customer confidence in the A320neo. The carrier already has three A320neos, and says it plans to use the extra aircraft to develop its domestic and international networks.

Source: FlightGlobal.com