Cunard Celebrates Six-Month to Debut of New Ship Queen Anne with spectacular New York event

On October 18, 2023, Cunard introduced elements of their newest ship, Queen Anne, to New York with a celebratory event at the company’s former New York offices 25 Broadway – now Cipriani 25 Broadway.

Unveiling art by contemporary artists that will appear on board and spotlighting a new entertainment venue, the iconic cruise brand provided guests with an immersive introduction to this new vessel, their first in 13 years.

Alan Cumming dazzled the audience by performing with a cabaret-style set, bringing the new intimate entertainment venue Bright Lights Society to life. The name Bright Lights Society speaks to Cunard’s heritage, as theirs was the first ocean liner to use electric lights. Alan will be sailing as part of Cunard’s onboard Insights program on Queen Mary 2’s December 8th Crossing.

Another highlight of the evening was a contemporary art exhibit displaying new pieces for the ship which will have the largest curated art collection at sea. Created by up-and-coming and established artists, the display is part of the 4,300-piece collection onboard Queen Anne. Artists included photographer Michael James O’Brien, Canadian artist Eric Louie, Brooklyn textile artist Shradha Kochhar, and London-based artist Tommy Camerno.

Katie McAlister, President of Cunard, said: “This evening is a full circle moment for the company as we come together at this historic, magnificent building, which bridges Cunard’s 183-year historic legacy with the modern era of ocean travel. Our new ship, Queen Anne, will pay homage to her royal namesake, renowned for her dedication to the arts and innovative spirit; as such, the ship will usher in a new era for Cunard as we introduce new experiences for our guests, complementing our signature, timeless style.”

Queen Anne will launch into service in May 2024. The 113,000-ton vessel will have 14 decks and 15 dining venues, holding up to 3,000 guests. In her maiden season, Queen Anne will be sailing in Europe with itineraries including the Canary Islands, British Isles, Norwegian Fjords, Western Mediterranean, and more.

For more information about Cunard, or to book a voyage, contact your Travel Advisor, call Cunard at 1-800-728-6273 or visit www.cunard.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Travel Advisors interested in further information, please contact your Business Development Manager, visit OneSourceCruises.com or call Cunard at 1-800-528-6273.