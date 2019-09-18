New spa debuts at Finch Bay Galapagos Hotel

Finch Bay Galapagos Hotel on Santa Cruz Island has introduced a new spa.

The custom-built space is the perfect sanctuary for hotel guests to unwind and rejuvenate after busy days of wildlife watching.

Both the aesthetic and innovative treatment menu have been created to celebrate the raw and rugged beauty of the archipelago, with the yoga room balcony boasting views overlooking the beach home to nesting marine iguanas, and treatments using Palo Santo oil from the ‘holy tree’ native to mainland Ecuador and the Galapagos.

The new spa is the first in Metropolitan Touring’s wider wellness renaissance, with Mashpi Lodge set to expand its own offering in the coming year.

The spa is located a stone’s throw from the hotel, down a sheltered pathway through verdant gardens set back from the beach.

Built from volcanic rock, the contemporary and eco-friendly design of the building has been created to emphasise the unique flora, fauna and landscape of the Galapagos.

The large glass-windows let natural light flood in, while the yoga deck offers guests’ mesmerising ocean views while sipping on freshly brewed Galapagos tea, Amatea, with flavours including goji berry green tea or sweet moringa tea.

The two outdoor Jacuzzis allow for social or solitary contemplation and the two therapy rooms provide a calming refuge for guests to enjoy treatments inspired by the archipelago and delivered by local therapists trained by leading spa experts, Raison d’Etre.

Finch Bay Galapagos Hotel

The Finch Bay Galapagos Hotel is the only beachfront hotel in the Galapagos, with 27 rooms and suites, a spacious living space and restaurant that opens out to a poolside terrace and bar with views of the beach.

For guests inclined to experience the ‘human’ side of Galapageño life, a two-minute water-taxi from the hotel leads to the buzzy markets and lively restaurants of Puerto Ayora.

The hotel applies energy-saving measures throughout, stocks guestrooms with environmentally-friendly toiletries and refillable water bottles, follows a meticulous recycling system, uses minimal pesticides and preservatives in its food offering and carries out daily beach cleans.

Finch Bay Galapagos Hotel is considered the World’s Leading Green Hotel by voters at the World Travel Awards.