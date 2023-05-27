Visit Malta announced as Official Headline Sponsors of The Travel United Cup 2023!

Visit Malta has been announced as the official headline sponsors of The Travel United Cup 2023.

The tournament will give attendees exclusive access to the home of English football, St. George’s Park, which is generally closed to the public - whilst also giving attendees the opportunity to experience playing on the iconic David Beckham Pitch and some down-time in the Club England Suite. The event, which will help raise money for Just a Drop and the Street Soccer Foundation, is a once in a lifetime opportunity that will unite the travel industry through football.

Visit Malta’s sponsorship of The Travel United Cup 2023 demonstrates their commitment to using travel as a force for good whilst also supporting the travel industry in coming together for a unique and exciting event.

Tolene van der Merwe, Director UK & Ireland, Malta Tourism Authority said “We are thrilled to confirm our headline sponsorship of the inaugural Travel United Cup with Just a Drop and the Street Soccer Foundation. Visit Malta has a strong affiliation with football through our ongoing sponsorship of Manchester United and we are looking forward to our trade partners and agents getting their teams together to be crowned the first Travel United Cup champions. Travel agents have been a vital support to the recovery of Malta in this post-pandemic world and we are always keen to support trade focused events and initiatives. Not only will this be the battle for the best in the travel industry, but it will also be supporting the vital work of two incredible charities who are changing lives across the world, we look forward to watching the winning team lift the trophy on 7th July.”.

Just a Drop, an international water charity in the travel industry, invites professionals from the industry to join The Travel United Cup 2023, to be held on Friday, 7th July 2023. The event is held in partnership with the Street Soccer Foundation.

The Street Soccer Foundation is an award-winning sport-for-change charity operating throughout England using football as a catalyst to help educate, up-skill and inspire disadvantaged children and vulnerable and homeless young people in communities nationwide.

Andrew Mabbutt, the force behind this event, says, “I am thrilled that Visit Malta have chosen to be the inaugural headline sponsor for this amazing event. We have planned a fantastic day for the travel industry to enjoy a football experience whilst at the same time contributing to making a huge positive difference to people’s lives. The power of football! The power of the travel industry!”.

The event will see 16 teams from across the industry battle it out for the title of Travel United Cup Champions. Places are selling fast, with some great brands including EasyJet Holidays and Audley Travel already registered.

To enter the tournament, you will need to a team of 7-10 people and sign up through Just a Drop’s website here: https://www.justadrop.org/Event/the-travel-united-cup-2023 or by emailing Ruth Mileham, [email protected]