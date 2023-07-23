Hyatt to Strengthen Its Lifestyle Brand Presence in Europe with Plans for Hyatt Centric Malta

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has announced that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into a franchise agreement with JUEL Hospitality Limited, part of the JUEL Group, to develop the 160-room Hyatt Centric Malta.

The hotel is expected to open in early 2024, marking the second Hyatt-branded property in Malta, joining Hyatt Regency Malta in the heart of St Julian’s, a bustling resort town on the island’s northeast coast known for its thriving nightlife and stunning beaches. Hyatt’s thoughtful expansion of the Hyatt Centric brand represents its commitment to growing its lifestyle and leisure portfolio, while increasing the World of Hyatt loyalty program value proposition by delivering meaningful experiences to members in more sought-after destinations.

“The Hyatt Centric brand is the go-to brand for today’s modern travellers looking to stay in the heart of the action, and we believe it will appeal to a variety of guests and locals alike who are seeking to explore this year-round leisure destination,” said Briana Swift, director of development, Hyatt. “We’re excited to expand our European brand presence in the lifestyle space and look forward to working with JUEL Hospitality to deliver a hotel that captures the distinctive spirit of this lively tourist destination.”

Hyatt Centric Malta will be centrally located, within walking distance to the bay’s pristine beaches and the area’s vibrant entertainment, and only 20 minutes from the charms of the capital city, Valletta, a UNESCO World Heritage Centre.

In addition to offering on-site dining facilities, a rooftop terrace serving up local fare, an indoor and outdoor pool, and a fitness center, Hyatt Centric Malta will also incorporate over 4,300 square feet (400 square meters) of flexible meeting space across two well-appointed rooms.

“Aligning with Malta’s tourism goals of offering exceptional new lodging options for travellers looking to explore the island’s attractions, we are committed to developing Hyatt Centric Malta with a unique and authentic design that features traditional Maltese elements,” said Albert Galea, representative of JUEL Group.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hyatt Centric Malta will join existing European properties in the brand portfolio, including Hyatt Centric The Liberties Dublin, Hyatt Centric Milan Centrale, Hyatt Centric Murano Venice, Hyatt Centric Gran Via Madrid, Hyatt Centric Levent Istanbul, and Hyatt Centric Cambridge.