Air Canada Introduces CHOOOSE as New Carbon Offset Partner

Air Canada today introduced CHOOOSE, a global climate technology company as the airline’s new carbon offset program provider. The option to purchase verified carbon offsets is now seamlessly integrated into the airline’s Canadian and US booking websites.

Customers who are interested in learning more about CO2 emissions and compensating the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions associated with their flights can now do so directly when booking through aircanada.com.

“At Air Canada, we take a multifaceted approach to addressing climate change and sustainability. Environmental and social factors are incorporated into our strategic decisions, including in fleet purchases as well as daily operations through our support of low-carbon alternatives. High quality climate offsets remain one of several important tools in reaching net-zero emissions. People are increasingly interested in responsibly reducing the environmental footprint associated with travel. With the evolution of our carbon offset program, we are introducing greater convenience and ease for customers choosing to help mitigate air travel GHG emissions and support a range of trusted global climate projects which align with UN Sustainable Development Goals,” said Michael Rousseau, President and CEO of Air Canada.

“CHOOOSE is proud to support Air Canada’s leadership in seamlessly integrating climate solutions within their flight booking experience. We see an increasing demand from individuals and companies around the world wanting to understand and reduce the CO2 emissions associated with their travel, and to address the emissions that do happen by supporting both immediately available and future-looking climate solutions. We are excited to take this step with Air Canada in their multi-faceted, ambitious climate program. Together we are making climate action more accessible for people worldwide,” said Andreas Slettvoll, CEO at CHOOOSE.

Air Canada’s new carbon offset program is integrated into its Canadian and US websites booking process, where the CHOOOSE platform automatically estimates GHG emissions of the customer’s journey and allows them to voluntarily elect to offset the GHG emissions associated with their flight. If purchased, the contribution is automatically made to CHOOOSE, who will then provide a certificate confirming the customer’s climate offset purchase.

Aeroplan members also have options to redeem points in exchange for carbon offsets provided by CHOOOSE via the Aeroplan e-Store.

Customers booking Air Canada flights via other channels have the option to estimate their flight’s CO2 emissions and purchase carbon offsets at any time at: https://aircanada.chooose.today

