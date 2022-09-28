Meliá Hotels makes an appeal for more sustainable and responsible tourism

Yesterday was World Tourism Day, and Meliá Hotels International is using the occasion to focus attention on one of the key challenges and opportunities facing the travel industry: its future sustainable development.

In 2022, the Spanish hotel chain announced its new strategic roadmap, one of the priorities of which is to enhance its responsible business strategy. Today it presented Travel for Good, a campaign that highlights all of its ESG commitments (Environmental, Social and Good Governance). The campaign helps Meliá present structured information to all its internal and external stakeholders explaining each of the key areas and projects under way to enhance its responsible business model and generate long-term economic, environmental and social value. “Our passion for hospitality drives us to respond to global challenges, viewing sustainability as a fundamental driver behind the transformation of the travel model to ensure a positive legacy for our planet and our society” declared Gabriel Escarrer, Vice President and CEO of Meliá Hotels International, during the presentation of the campaign. Travel for Good focuses on four areas:

Good for the Planet: refers to the company’s environmental strategy and projects to make its activity carbon neutral, such as sustainable construction, efficient and responsible use of energy and water, and making progress in implementing a circular hotel model and protecting destinations where biodiversity is a valuable asset for guests.

Good for our People: reflects Meliá‘s commitment to enhancing the talent of its employees and improving their work experience, offering a work environment committed to equality and diversity.

Good for the Community: presents the company’s commitment to local communities to help meet their needs, generating economic and social value that helps eradicate inequality and promote peace, well-being and progress.

Governance for Good: includes Meliá‘s ethical and responsible commitment to stakeholders in a context in which society is making increasing demands of companies and in which the regulatory environment is also increasingly stringent. All in addition to the ethical management of its supply chain and leveraging public-private partnerships as a way to encourage more sustainable tourism.

Each of these areas contain a wide range of different activities and projects which together support the company’s commitments to the United Nations 2030 Agenda. Over the coming months, Meliá will present each of the actions in more detail through a campaign on its social media profiles. This campaign started today with the publication of a video which it is hoped will help make its customers and followers more aware of the need for the travel industry to generate a positive impact. It is also worth recalling the Decalogue of the Responsible Traveller that the company presented in 2020, with ten recommendations to improve the travel experience through greater knowledge and respect for the environment.

Older Air Canada Introduces CHOOOSE as New Carbon Offset Partner Newer Joyous Holiday Traditions Return to EPCOT