Air Canada and Cirque du Soleil Renew Partnership to Bring a World of Wonder to Millions Worldwide

Air Canada and Cirque du Soleil® announced the renewal of their exclusive partnership that will see Air Canada continue as the official airline for Big Top and Arena shows in Canada, the U.S., Europe and Australia through December 2024. The two globally renowned, Quebec-based companies will celebrate bringing Canadian creativity and talent to the world at tonight’s Montreal premiere of Corteo by Cirque du Soleil at the Bell Centre.

“Air Canada and Cirque du Soleil are two iconic Quebec organizations that each deliver best in class experiences to customers globally in travel and entertainment, respectively. We are delighted to continue our partnership with Cirque du Soleil as we share the same values and importance of celebrating Canadian innovation and creativity with people at home and world-wide.” said Lucie Guillemette, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Air Canada.

Since January 2020, Air Canada has been the official airline flying Cirque du Soleil’s employees and artists to shows in many destinations around the world. The partnership renewal allows Air Canada to continue being a champion of Canadian and global talent in the sky and on the world’s stage. As a global airline, Air Canada flies to six continents and close to 200 destinations, including several of Cirque du Soleil’s 2023 tours in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Montreal, Los Angeles, Denver, and London, to name a few.

More than 125 million spectators have experienced a Cirque du Soleil Big Top or Arena show since 1984 as its wonderous productions remain enduring and relevant in culture, internationally.

“We are thrilled to team up with a world-renowned brand such as Air Canada as our official airline for our touring shows. With our shared values and Canadian roots, we will continue to entertain the world to make it better for all, through the power of creativity and meaningful experiences,” added Nickole Tara, Chief Growth Officer at Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group.

The multi-year agreement includes brand inclusion in Cirque du Soleil’s communications campaigns, on-site visibility and promotional privileges, in addition to a robust hospitality package across all territories.

Since it launched the new Aeroplan loyalty program in November 2020, Air Canada continues to expand its members’ benefits and received the 2022 Frequent Traveler People’s Award for Best Earning and Redemption Ability. Starting January 2023, Aeroplan Members can redeem their points for prepaid cards on the Aeroplan eStore in denominations of $50, $100 and $200 that can be used to purchase Cirque du Soleil tickets or to enhance their experience at shows anywhere around the world, from KOOZA™, KURIOS™ - Cabinet of Curiosities, LUZIA™, CORTEO™, CRYSTAL™, “O™” and many more.