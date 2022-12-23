Christmas comes early as easyJet and easyJet holidays launch the Big Orange Sale

Christmas has come early with the arrival of the easyJet and easyJet holidays famous ‘Big Orange Sale’, which has launched today, meaning Brits can see more of Europe, for less.

Over 1.7 million seats including 700,000 to and from the UK are now available to book with up to 20% off.

The discounted fares are available across thousands of easyJet flights to and from the UK between 18 January 2023 and 30 September 2023 to over 120 destinations across the airline’s unrivalled network spanning Europe, North Africa and the Middle East.

And with more easyJet flights for next summer from the UK to some of the UK’s most-loved holiday destinations including Greece, Turkey, Portugal and Egypt compared to summer 22, customers have even more choice to book a great value holiday to look forward to.

easyJet holidays is offering savings of up to £300 off all package holidays currently on sale, by simply using the code ORANGESALE when they book before 11pm on 31 January 2023. Holidaymakers can save £300 when they spend a minimum of £3000, £150 when they spend a minimum of £1500, and £100 when they spend a minimum of £700.

The tour operator has so much to choose from, with holidays on sale until November 2024 to over 5000 hotels, across 500 destinations, with packages including flights, hotel, 23kg luggage per person, and transfers on beach holidays.

The not-to-be missed discounts are available to book from today, Thursday 22 December, until 11pm on Tuesday 10 January at easyJet.com and via the mobile app for flights, and until 11pm on Tuesday 31 January for package holidays at easyJet.com/holidays.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager said:

“We are delighted to be launching our Big Orange Sale today, so that customers can take advantage of discounts on hundreds of thousands of seats to and from the UK and book a bargain getaway.



“With flights across over 120 destinations from the UK to choose from and even more this summer to some of the most popular holiday destinations across Europe, North Africa and the Middle East, now is a great time to book a short-haul trip with easyJet, and we look forward to taking even more of our customers away in 2023.”

Paul Bixby, Commercial Director at easyJet holidays, said:

“We’re committed to offering our customers brilliant holidays at unbeatable prices all year round, but we’re proud to be offering even better value, with up to £300 off for holidaymakers looking to plan their getaways for the new year and beyond.

“From adults-only luxury to family-friendly fun, we’ve got a huge range of holidays on offer, with city escapes and beach breaks to suit all tastes. We know how much our customers value their holiday, and we know they’ll find something they love in this sale.”

Great value seats are now available from just £13.49* across thousands of flights, including:

London Gatwick to Glasgow from £13.49* and to Nice, Malaga, Venice & Dalaman from £16.99*

London Luton to Innsbruck, Geneva, Agadir & Antalya from £16.99*

Bristol to Keflavik, Grenoble, Pisa & Lyon from £17.99*

Manchester to Faro, Ibiza & Lisbon from £17.99*

Liverpool to Belfast City from £13.49* and to Alicante, Paris Charles de Gaulle & Malaga from £17.99*

Edinburgh to Paphos, Alicante and Amsterdam from £17.99*

Glasgow to Paris Charles de Gaulle, Agadir and Geneva from £17.99*

Belfast to Corfu, Lanzarote, Amsterdam & Geneva from £17.99*

The easyJet holidays Protection Promise gives customers ultimate flexibility, protection and reassurance. The holidays Promise offers a refund guarantee, freedom to change a booking, a reduced balance due date, a Best Price Guarantee, and deposit refunds.