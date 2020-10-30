Aida Cruises cancels sailings in November

Aida Cruises has announced it will pause its operations in Europe from next month, cancelling all voyages planned before November 30th.

The move follows a decision from the German government to impose further restrictions on public life and travel to limit the spread of Covid-19.

The cruise line said it fully supported the government decision.

Under the new rules, bars and pubs across Germany will close, while restaurants will remain open for takeaways only.

Shops will remain open with restrictions on space - meaning a maximum of one person per ten square metres of shop floor will be permitted.

Gyms, cinemas and theatres will close, along with hotels closing to tourists.

The restrictions are expected to last for four weeks.

Aida restarted its cruises on a phased-in basis in mid-October.

A statement from the line explained: “Our highest responsibility and top priorities are compliance, environmental protection and the health, safety and well-being of its guests, crew, shoreside employees, and the people and communities its ships visit – and that commitment is reflected in our temporary pause in cruise operations.

“Aida Cruises recognises its decision is disappointing to its guests and appreciates guests understanding the importance of making health and safety the most important priority.”

All guests impacted by the cancellations will be informed immediately.