Vietnam International Travel Mart scheduled for later this month

Plans for the Vietnam International Travel Mart 2022 (VITM) have been unveiled during an event in Ha Noi.

The showcase was hosted by the Vietnam Tourism Association (VITA) in collaboration with the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) and the Tourism Development Fund (TDF).

VITM will this year be hosted over four days, taking place at the Friendship Labour Cultural Palace in Ha Noi from March 31st until April 1st.

Participants will include businesses from across the country, tourism management companies and promotion agencies from 52 provinces and cities.

In total, around 320 exhibitors are expected.

According to VITA permanent vice chairman, Vu The Binh, the event will be held under the banner ‘New Normal - New Opportunity for Vietnam Tourism’.

There will be a number of activities, including for the business-to-business and business-to-consumer markets.

The Vietnam Tourism Association Congress term 2022-2027 will also begin.

The highlight of the event will be the forum ‘The recovery of Vietnam tourism – New direction, New action’.

This is an opportunity for state management agencies in charge of tourism and counterparts in the private sector to exchange ideas, share experiences and launch initiatives designed to restore the tourism sector.

It is expected that about 3,000 businesses will follow the forum live online.

Pham Van Thuy, VNAT vice chairman, argued that since the launch of vaccine passports at the end of 2021, the tourism sector had been recovering well.

Vietnam officially resumed wider tourism activities earlier this month.

“This is a milestone marking the readiness of Vietnam tourism in welcoming international tourists after the stagnation period due to the pandemic,” Pham Van Thuy added.

Thuy emphasised hopes that events of this kind would mark the strong recovery of Vietnam tourism.

Le Tuan Anh, TDF chairman, stated that it was an honour to welcome the event and that the TDF will focus on three groups of activities this year.

These include tourism events, communication and promoting Vietnam overseas.

More Information

Find out more about the upcoming event on the official website.