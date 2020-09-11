Accor to take Fairmont into Australia with Queensland property

Accor is planning to bring the luxury Fairmont brand to Australia for the first time.

The hospitality giant has unveiled plans to open the Fairmont Port Douglas in Far North Queensland in 2023.

Set on the edge of two UNESCO World Heritage sites – the Great Barrier Reef and the Daintree Rainforest - the hotel has been sustainably designed to give back to the environment.

“We are excited to bring the extraordinary Fairmont brand to Australia and are confident that Fairmont Port Douglas will deliver a new level of luxury and sophistication to one of the country’s most glamourous resort towns,” said Simon McGrath, chief operating officer, Accor Pacific.

“Accor continues to expand its luxury offerings in Australia and, as our first Fairmont, this is going to be a truly special resort, whose architecture mimics the rich biosphere of the Daintree Rainforest and, which is centred on well-being, nature and cultural immersion.”

Fairmont Port Douglas will boast 253 rooms, several restaurants and bars, a decadent day spa, a treetop walk and panoramic conference and wedding facilities, all designed around resort-style pools and built to blend seamlessly with nature.

“We are proud to deliver such a high-quality project to the people of Port Douglas and believe the Fairmont brand will bring the right mix of local focus, sustainability and global expertise to the hotel,” said developer Paul Chiodo.

“Chiodo Corporation seeks to create spaces that are built around the environment and local culture and we believe that the Fairmont brand shares this ethos.

“Together, we will deliver a meaningful connection to the local community through this stunning hotel.”

The coastal town of Port Douglas is located just one hour’s drive from Cairns and is the perfect base for holidaymakers looking to explore two of Australia’s most iconic attractions.