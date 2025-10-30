Step into stillness: Sofitel redefines the festive season with The Candle Experience in Asia

As the festive season draws near, Sofitel, the pioneer of French luxury hospitality, unveils The Candle Experience, an immersive escape that envelops travellers’ senses with the magic of light, sound and scent. In Seoul, Singapore, Hanoi and Bali, rooms and suites will be adorned with hundreds of flickering LED candle lights, softly bathed in Sofitel’s signature scent and set to the sound of festive playlists curated in partnership with Devialet, the acclaimed acoustic engineer.

This limited-edition experience has been launched as Asian travellers yearn for a more reflective and quieter festive period, creating a sanctuary to connect and celebrate with loved ones. Data from Sofitel’s 2024 global survey revealed that many guests are preferring festive staycations over long-haul vacations. Indeed, Google searches for ‘peaceful Christmas vacations’ rose by 100%, while searches for ‘quiet places’ and ‘calm places’ saw increases of 50% and 42% respectively.

Candle lights at the centre of celebration

Upon entering The Candle Experience, available in Asia at Sofitel Ambassador Seoul Hotel & Serviced Residences, Sofitel Singapore City Centre, Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi, and Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort – along with 17 other Sofitel properties around the world – guests are welcomed by a sea of softly flickering LED candle lights that create an atmosphere of festive magic. As the candlelight dances, soothing sounds of the specially curated festive soundscape fills the space with heartfelt joy, whilst the room is enveloped by aromas of bergamot, sandalwood and white rose with Sofitel’s signature scent. The Candle Experience offers the chance for loved ones to escape the seasonal rush and celebrate with moments of stillness and gratitude.

The Candle Experience is a reimagination of Sofitel’s signature Candle Ritual, a daily ceremony inspired by 1860s Paris where 56,000 oil lamps illuminated the city, giving it the name the ‘City of Lights.’ Now, guests gather as candles are lit at dusk for peaceful reflection, embarking on a surprising and delightful journey when day moves to night in hotels across the world. This shared ritual has now been transformed to a more intimate setting, with the new in-room Candle Experience designed to offer calm, connection and comfort this festive season, all while paying homage to the brand’s poetic French heritage.

Sound for the season

A soundscape evokes a sense of peaceful holiday cheer in the room. Flowing through newly crafted speakers by acclaimed acoustic house, Devialet, the music fully immerses guests in a soothing festive spirit. Beyond the cocoon of the room, guests can bathe in sound and water with another bespoke, restorative ensuite playlist for moments of restoration and rejuvenation.

A unique sensory journey awaits each guest, powered by the new Devialet Phantom Ultimate speakers. Specifically engineered to produce incredibly deep bass and pure high-resolution sound, they offer an unparalleled audio experience. Known for their pure, immersive sound, these speakers do more than just play music; they forge a deep, physical connection where the sound feels truly tangible, helping to deepen the atmosphere of this quiet escape.

Nicolas Gronier, Global Brand Experience Leader for Sofitel, said: “The Candle Experience is Sofitel’s invitation to experience luxury as a sanctuary – a moment of peace and presence during one of the most meaningful times of the year. More guests than ever are choosing to stay closer to home during the festive season, seeking stillness, comfort and connection. Thoughtfully designed to awaken the senses through light, scent and sound, The Candle Experience becomes a way to connect with loved ones and yourself, and truly experience French zest.”

Deepening the experience, one sense at a time

Beyond the room and suite, guests can indulge in luminous experiences from candle-infused aromatherapy treatments to in-room dining by candlelight and heartfelt gifts to take home.

Guests will receive either Sofitel’s signature Essence de Sofitel candle or a Sofitel x Bernardaud Votivelight – a radiant lamp crafted by the iconic French porcelain house – to ensure the room’s warm glow lingers, rekindling the mood and memory long after departure.

Whether for a festive escape or a quiet retreat, The Candle Experience invites guests to experience Sofitel at its most sensorial, luminous and unforgettable. Bookings for The Candle Experience open late October 2025 for stays beginning mid-November, with link to book here.