One&Only Palmilla redefines the modern social club

One&Only Palmilla, the legendary resort perched above the Sea of Cortez, proudly unveils Palmilla Social Club – a first-of-its-kind initiative that blends the intimacy and connection of a private members’ club with the inclusivity and cultural energy of a community space. While traditional private clubs are on the rise, Palmilla takes the opposite approach celebrating connection between residents, members, guests, and travelers alike. Designed to be a social and cultural hub for Los Cabos, Palmilla Social Club balances accessibility, authenticity, purpose and community rooted in Baja.

Set within a beautifully reimagined space by Astet Studio, Palmilla Social Club pairs contemporary coastal design with handcrafted Mexican artistry. Natural textures, organic materials, and sun-soaked palettes reflect the relaxed sophistication of Los Cabos while maintaining the effortless warmth that defines One&Only Palmilla.

At the heart of the Club is Lucille’s, a lively dining and bar concept that captures the spirit of Baja’s culinary landscape with locally sourced ingredients and a focus on convivial, shareable dishes. Beyond dining, Palmilla Social Club offers a dynamic calendar of experiences – from Pro-led golf clinics and wellness workshops to art collaborations and community gatherings – designed to bring people together in meaningful, memorable ways.

“The introduction of Palmilla Social Club marks the next chapter in One&Only Palmilla’s legacy — one that honors its storied heritage while embracing the modern traveler’s desire for connection, creativity, and cultural immersion,” says Sergio Pereira, One&Only Resorts Regional Managing Director, Americas. “Palmilla Social Club is more than a venue — it’s an evolution of how we think about hospitality. Our goal was to create a platform that connects the resort to the local community and invites guests to feel a genuine sense of belonging in Los Cabos.”

The Five Pillars of Palmilla Social Club

Palmilla Social Club is founded on five key pillars that define its identity and shape every touchpoint — Culinary, Experiences, Design, Golf, and Charity. Together, these pillars create a holistic destination where culture, creativity, and connection come to life.

A Culinary Tribute to Baja

At its heart lies a culinary program “Rooted in Baja,” a tribute to the region’s rich cultural and gastronomic heritage, and a celebration of the chefs, farmers, fishermen and artisans who shape Mexico’s evolving food scene. At Lucille’s Kitchen, the menus are thoughtfully crafted to honour Baja’s diverse ecosystems – from the Sea of Cortez to the fertile valleys and family farms – showcasing hyper-local ingredients and time-honored techniques. Guests can expect coastal classics and seasonal fare, such as citrus-cured ceviche and line-caught local fish tiradito, wood-fired vegetables and heritage corn tortillas made daily.



The adjacent Lucille’s Café serves as a neighborhood gathering space serving artisanal coffee, fresh pasties, and casual bites. Lingering into the evening, Sala 56, a spirited bar inspired by Palmilla’s golden age, reimagines mid-century glamour with Baja flair through vintage playlists, signature martinis and golden-hour gatherings, all with the rolling fairway and ocean horizon views.

Spaces to Gather and Connect

Beyond food and drink, Palmilla Social Club brings people together through community driven experiences and programming, including ‘Crafted in Baja’ weekend markets, game day brunches, book clubs and sunrise guided meditations, spirits tastings and vintage cocktail nights, and music-infused socials. Designed to unite locals, members and travelers in the spirited rhythm of Palmilla, the club’s weekly schedule of events is tailored to each individual audience, from the well-being seekers and fitness aficionados to social bon vivants and networking virtuosos.

Crafted in Baja Style

Conceptualized by Astet Studio, the Club’s design honors Baja’s natural beauty and artisanal heritage. Locally sourced materials and handcrafted details - from a striking leaf-inspired ceiling mural painted by a local artist to hand plastered walls, Cantera Pachucha stone, Travertine Zacatecas and Veracruz flooring, and ceramic tile accents - evoke warmth, authenticity, and a true sense of place. Emerging from an ambition to reinterpret the traditional Mexican hacienda, Palmilla Social Club blends architectural heritage with a forward-thinking aesthetic. The interiors draw from two essential elements: the serene desert landscape of Palmilla, with its earthy reds and sage greens, and the mysterious marine life of the Cortez Reef, reflected in rich colour palettes and fluid forms. The result is a sanctuary where elegance and authenticity converge, offering a multisensory journey that honours both the legacy of the land and the contemporary spirit of design.

Golf and Community

Palmilla Social Club extends the Palmilla Golf Club experience, featuring a 27-hole Jack Nicklaus-designed course. Recognized as the “Grand Dame of Los Cabos Golf,” the award-winning course exclusively welcomes golf club members and guests of One&Only Palmilla to two private Mountain and Arroyo courses, with general access to the picturesque Ocean Course.

Host to seasonal PGA Pro Clinics, resort guests and golf club members can also enjoy exclusive access to top PGA professionals, featuring on-course demonstrations and intimate Q&As. To kick off the 2025/2026 season, the Club welcomes PGA Pros Erik Van Rooyen and Michael Block for an exclusive master clinic and reception on 1 November.

Giving Back

True to Palmilla’s heritage of generosity and local connection, the Club will serve as a platform for giving back to the Los Cabos community. This October, the Casa Hogar Children’s Foundation Charity Golf Tournament kicked off a season of philanthropic events, raising over $59,000 USD for the local children’s organisation, followed by December’s Paws & Claws Charity Drive in support of the Los Cabos Humane Society. Guests and members can also join “Yappy Hour,” a new social tradition where proceeds benefit animal welfare initiatives. From youth mentorship programs to pet-friendly activations, the Club’s commitment to community is woven into its DNA — proving that life at Palmilla is as meaningful as it is memorable.

With its distinct identity, world-class dining, and ever-evolving social calendar, Palmilla Social Club ushers in a new era for One&Only Palmilla — where heritage meets modernity, and the heart of the community beats stronger than ever.

For reservations and the full program schedule, please visit: https://www.oneandonlyresorts.com/palmilla