Accor builds on Rixos success with All-Inclusive Collection launch

Accor has announced that it is accelerating its expansion in the all-inclusive market with the launch of its multi-branded All-Inclusive Collection, which will see the group double down on the segment by building upon the success of the Rixos brand.

The platform will incorporate the key strengths of Accor’s brands and leverage its market position in the luxury and premium segments. Building on Rixos’ 20+ years of experience in the luxury-all-inclusive market, the offering will look to provide exciting and memorable experiences globally.

Accor entered into a joint venture with Fettah Tamince, founder of Rixos Hotels, in 2016 to develop the all-inclusive segment. The partnership has proved to be great success with Rixos successfully tripling its network (including committed pipeline) over the last 5 years. Rixos is a leading global player in the luxury all-inclusive segment and the dominant market leader in Turkey, the Middle East and Central Asia with 24 hotels and over 10,000 rooms in operation and a further 26 hotels with over 14,000 rooms in the pipeline.

Building upon the success of Rixos, Accor is significantly expanding its all-inclusive offering by including its luxury and premium brands with Fairmont, Sofitel, Pullman, Swissôtel and Mövenpick in the Collection. The objective is to leverage the strength and visibility of these brands in the key target markets for expansion for the All-Inclusive Collection.

Carefully curated entertainment programmes, for both day and evening activities, will play a central role and will build on Rixos’ expertise in children’s clubs, fitness, watersports as well as in programming for outdoor activities and MICE. Guests can look forward to spectacular shows with breathtaking performances delivered by entertainers and multiple sporting activities per resort accompanied by world-class spa and wellness facilities.

This will be complemented by the exceptional quality and wide breadth of restaurant, bar, beach club and nightlife concepts, creating unforgettable guest experiences. The Collection’s programming in this space will be inspired and led by Carte Blanched, Ennismore’s F&B Concept Lab with each venue providing diverse and culturally relevant cuisines and culinary experiences. Ennismore is the leading lifestyle platform established by Accor in a joint venture with Sharan Pasricha.



International expansion of the all-inclusive business will be centered in Europe, Middle East Africa, Turkey, Asia and Central America and the Caribbean. These geographies have been selected for their promising growth potential in the all-inclusive segment and the strength of these brands in the target markets. The Collection will initially focus on the further expansion of Rixos’ footprint of 50 properties in the network and pipeline and will quickly scale and diversify as part of a longer term multi-branded strategy of having over 100 all-inclusive resorts in the next 5 years.

The Collection is set for a strong year of openings which will include: Rixos Gulf Hotel Doha, Rixos Qetaifan Doha, which includes one of the world’s largest waterparks. Both these resorts will open in time for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Also opening later this year the Swissôtel Sharm el Sheikh, the first non-Rixos branded property in the All-Inclusive Collection with 1,350 rooms, a water park, multiple dining, beach club and entertainment facilities.





Fettah Tamince, Chairman of the Board, Rixos Hotels, said: “I am incredibly proud of the success Rixos has achieved in the five years as part of the Accor portfolio. Together, Accor and Rixos complement each other’s market-leading expertise, and the All-Inclusive Collection is the next step in accelerating their positions in the sector. This new initiative comes at a time when the demand for all-inclusive stays could not be stronger and now is the right time to leverage this positive trajectory. I am excited and pleased to continue my partnership with Accor with this expanded brand portfolio.”

Gaurav Bhushan, CEO Accor Lifestyle & Entertainment, Co-CEO Ennismore, added: “The post-Covid travel market is witnessing a renewed desire for leisure stays. Accor’s strategic decision to double down on the all-inclusive segment, the fastest growing sector in this market and build upon its success with Rixos, capitalizes on this opportunity. The new luxury and premium All-Inclusive Collection, reinforces our business model while increasing our exposure and value proposition for hotel owners.”

Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island was namded Middle East’s Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2021 by voters of World Travel Awards.