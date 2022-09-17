Abu Dhabi Business Events Week Returns This Month

Building on the success of its inaugural edition in 2021, Abu Dhabi Business Events Week (ADBEW) is returning on 26 and 27 September at Manarat Al Saadiyat, once again bringing together leading experts in the meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibitions (MICE) industry from around the MENA region.

Launched by the Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau (ADCEB), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), the event provides a platform for MICE industry leaders and practitioners to learn, innovate and collaborate via panel discussions, workshops, and networking sessions.

The two-day event will cover a wide variety of industry topics and trends, including event bidding strategies, digital disruption, and sustainability. The ADBEW 2022 Advisory Committee, consisting of key MICE stakeholders, has been co-creating the forum’s programme with ADCEB, ensuring discussions are relevant and actionable.

Key associations from the events industry, namely the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), Society for Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE), UFI The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry, Professional Convention Management Association (PCMA), and the International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE) will be attending to offer their perspective on the state of the industry.

Mubarak Al Shamisi, Director of the ADCEB said: “Business events generate immense value and opportunities for the destination and the entire tourism ecosystem. Hence, it is crucial to create platforms like Abu Dhabi Business Events Week that enable knowledge-sharing, networking and professional development among MICE professionals and leaders. The event also provides us with an opportunity to showcase Abu Dhabi’s strong MICE capabilities and world-class infrastructure, in addition to highlighting the array of inspiring, exciting and restorative experiences that visitors can explore at their own pace.”

In recent years, ADCEB has accelerated its financial and non-financial support towards strategic business events. This includes the launch of Advantage Abu Dhabi 2.0, an enhanced subvention programme that offers event organisers an array of support throughout the event planning cycle, including financial assistance and destination-driven value-adds, which in turn generate business opportunities for local suppliers.

ADCEB continues to build strategic partnerships that ensures event objectives are met with world-class experiences for both planners and attendees. Earlier this year, ADCEB formed a strategic partnership with Etihad Airways, to further bolster support for MICE groups travelling to Abu Dhabi.

Through this collaboration, ADCEB can offer eligible Advantage Abu Dhabi applicants additional flight benefits and perks such as group booking discounts, complimentary flights for large MICE group bookings on direct flights, and special flight rates for site/destination inspection trips to Abu Dhabi for clients that hold their business events and incentive groups in the emirate.

In addition, ADCEB occasionally leads or supports the bidding process for suitable conventions and influences event organisers’ decision in launching their first-ever event or geo-clone their flagship events in Abu Dhabi too.

To see the full programme and to register for Abu Dhabi Business Events Week 2022, please visit: businesseventsweek.ae