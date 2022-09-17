Grand Prix Season Singapore 2022 revs up with bigger and more exciting lifestyle experiences

Grand Prix Season Singapore (GPSS) returns from 23 September to 2 October 2022 after a two-year hiatus, with a diverse collection of innovative race-themed lifestyle offerings that caters to all ages and interests. These complement the Formula 1 (F1) Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix experience, and encourage locals and visitors to explore and enjoy what Singapore has to offer.

The precinct parties that made a successful debut in 2019 are back at four locations – including a first for Sentosa this year, with island-exclusive experiences targeted at families and beach-lovers. Other parties at Orchard Road, Clarke Quay and Kampong Gelam will be expanded, with an exciting line-up of race-themed offerings that showcases the very best of what each precinct has to offer.

At Orchard Road, visitors can shop at an auto-themed flea market at *SCAPE or take part in race-themed, arcade game-based challenges at the Heineken Silver Smooooth Pit Stop outside Ngee Ann City. Performances by percussionists and flash mobs will enliven the city’s famous shopping belt, alongside visual spectacles like “A Big Big World” – a sustainability exhibition showcasing works of art fashioned from recycled cardboard, including a five-metre-long race car.

Singapore’s vibrant nightlife scene makes a comeback at Clarke Quay, with themed parties such as Retro Rocks and Girls’ Night Out, and regionally-acclaimed DJs spinning the decks. Adding to the excitement will be race-inspired fashion shows and a race-themed carnival, where visitors can get their blood pumping with group fitness workouts.

Visitors can get their dose of culture and heritage over at Kampong Gelam from daily stage performances by local acts like Bushmen and Raw Energy, while enjoying a carnival-like atmosphere at the inaugural Food Yard, which dishes out halal fusion cuisine out of food trucks. Adrenaline-seekers can check out the All-Style street dance battles and freestyle BMX bike challenges or experience the thrills of an F1 race through an immersive F1 roving truck, before catching a film at the silent cinema under the stars.

For some family-friendly fun, Sentosa offers a one-of-a-kind, race-themed experience away from the city. Visitors can immerse in music performances at the Central Beach Bazaar, or hop into racing simulators for an Ultimate Red Bull Racing Experience, before unwinding with race-inspired film screenings.

“The Grand Prix Season Singapore has always been a key highlight of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix experience, showcasing the best of Singapore’s lifestyle experiences across retail, dining, and entertainment. We have been heartened by the strong interest from partners across the island, and have worked with them to offer a variety of exclusive, innovative race-themed experiences. We hope these will encourage locals and visitors to explore and enjoy Singapore’s new and reimagined offerings,” said Ms Ong Ling Lee, Executive Director, Sports and Wellness, Singapore Tourism Board.

Other GPSS 2022 highlights include:

World-first gathering of McLaren supercars

Motorheads can visit the McLaren: The Legacy Lives On showcase at Suntec Convention Centre, to catch a glimpse of the new McLaren Artura, the British automotive manufacturer’s first High-Performance Hybrid supercar. A collection of McLaren production cars (dating from 2011 up to the latest model) will also be on display for the first time, and will include two never-before-seen models.

Take the wheel with a life-sized LEGO® McLaren

In a first-of-its-kind partnership between LEGO® Group and McLaren Racing, a life-sized LEGO® replica of the sleek McLaren Formula 1 race car will make its Southeast Asian debut at Orchard Road. Just like the real deal, visitors can sit in the life-sized LEGO® Technic McLaren Formula 1™ Race Car, which took almost 1,900 hours to construct, and is made up of some 288,000 LEGO® bricks. Avid fans can also purchase an exclusive collectible version, and join in activities such as the LEGO® brick building speed challenges on-site to get in the spirit of the race.

Get up close and personal with F1 drivers at the Williams Racing experience

British Formula 1 team Williams Racing will be hosting an immersive pop-up experience for fans at Suntec City ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix. The experience features a range of exhibits and activities, including exclusive merchandise, e-sports rigs and a free public meet and greet with the drivers – Alexander Albon and Nicholas Latifi. More details on the Williams drivers’ appearances and activities are available here.

Fast and furious with sim racing

HyperDrive Cities 2022 at *SCAPE is an inaugural hybrid event that focuses on providing online to offline experiences that include sim racing, lifestyle, entertainment and electric karting. Alternatively, sim racing fans can join the motorsport community in the SIM Racing Carnival 2022 at Sands Expo & Convention Centre, where they can try out top-level simulators and catch professional players in action.

Indulge in a race-themed farm-to-table experience at 1-Arden

For its 9th edition, 1-Altitude’s iconic GPSS program ‘The Circuit’ will take place at the sky-high 1-Arden, which will be transformed into a real-life racetrack with pit stops and a podium photobooth. Besides an exciting line-up of live entertainment, the innovative hybrid day and night venue will also feature Food Forest Tours and Educational Workshops showcasing Singapore’s unique approaches to tackling climate change and farm-to-table culinary experiences.

Amber Lounge makes a comeback

The highly-anticipated Amber Lounge will return this year with its ultra-luxe post-race party at Fullerton Bay Hotel’s The Clifford Pier. Guests can enjoy cocktails made by award-winning bartenders, mingle with members of the F1 racing fraternity and enjoy world-class entertainment including immersive theatrical cabaret and cirque-themed performances.

The full listing and details of GPSS events can be found in the GPSS 2022 Event Guide which will be made available soon.