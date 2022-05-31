ABTA: Take part in this year’s Virtual TCS London Marathon

ABTA LifeLine is looking for 10 volunteers from the travel industry to take part in this year’s Virtual TCS London Marathon on Sunday 2 October.

Those who sign up via ABTA LifeLine will be guaranteed a place for this year’s event and will also be helping to raise vital funds for travel industry colleagues who are in desperate need of financial, practical, and emotional support.

Volunteers of all abilities are welcome, whether they plan to walk, run or even skip the 26.2 miles. They are just asked to commit to raising £1,000 for ABTA LifeLine, with every pound going towards tailored support for an individual or family in need – whether that’s paying for a weekly food shop, covering unexpected funeral costs or providing vital mental health support.

Fundraising is easily done through Lifeline’s JustGiving page and there is lots of help and advice on the charity’s website to help support fundraising efforts.

Participants in the virtual marathon, which takes place on the same day as the main event in London, will still earn the coveted finisher’s medal and souvenir t-shirt, but can complete the race anytime on Sunday 2 October and from any location on the planet, as long as they’re outdoors.

They also don’t need to compete alone – if one person signs up, their work colleagues, friends and family are welcome to support them on the day. Last year Avis Budget Group’s International Travel and Partnerships Team collectively walked the marathon around Windsor Great Park and raised an impressive £2,000 for ABTA LifeLine.

ABTA LifeLine Director, Trudie Clements, said:

“If you’ve ever wondered about taking part in the London Marathon this is a great way to be part of this amazing event. It really doesn’t matter if you plan to walk, skip or wear a daft costume getting to the finish line, the most important thing is taking part and lending your support to a brilliant cause.”

Volunteers will be encouraged to share updates on their training and photos on the day on social media using the #RunForABTALifeline hashtag.

To find out more and sign up, visit the ABTA LifeLine website.