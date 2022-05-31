IHG’s voco hotels opens second hotel in Italy

IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of world’s largest hotel groups, announces the opening of its second voco hotel in Italy, voco Venice Mestre - The Quid, in partnership with HNH Hospitality. Located close to the bypass that connects Mestre to Venice Marco Polo airport and the areas main train station, Venice-Mestre, voco Venice Mestre - The Quid is a convenient choice for those travelling for both business or leisure.

Designed to stand out from the crowd, voco hotels is one of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ newest hotel brands, combining the reassurance of a big brand with the informality and charm of a boutique hotel. The name, voco, means ‘to invite’ and ‘call together’ originating from Latin, representing the brand’s thoughtful and playful nature, and ability to offer meaningful connection – whatever the reason for booking to stay.

Giorgia Gasparini, General Manager, voco Venice Mestre - The Quid commented: “voco Venice Mestre - The Quid is a great example of how the voco brand has been brought to life and we are excited to be hosting our very first guests. The hotel offers guests the perfect place to work, relax and be themselves – whether that means having some me time in a tranquil and serene bedroom or spent socialising with friends, family and or colleagues in our great onsite bar.”

As with all voco hotels, each hotel’s individual spirit and character is celebrated, voco Venice Mestre - The Quid has 128 guest rooms, blending functionality and a contemporary style. Designed to create a warm and inviting atmosphere, all rooms are inspired by the comfort of home, with artisanal, hand-crafted quality and distinctive character with playful decorative touches. The use of bright, warm pops of yellow gives voco its distinct identity. Those staying at the hotel will have access to a fitness room with Technogym equipment and a spacious Congress Centre made up of five meeting rooms with a capacity of 10 to 170 people.

Within the public spaces, the use of smokey blues, indoor greenery, and natural wood, plays a fundamental role in creating a dialogue between the interior and exterior. voco’s signature yellow is continued to be incorporated into a multitude of textures that invite guests to immerse themselves in the comforts of the hotel. Within the lobby area, guests will find a unique gaming area that connects to the restaurant allowing them to freely interact and socialise with each other in a fun and unstuffy way.

ADVERTISEMENT

With sustainability playing a fundamental role in the voco hotels experience, voco Venice Mestre - The Quid follows suit ensuring that it has a minimal impact on the environment. Alongside favouring glass or paper to the use of single-use plastic, several electric car charging points and LED lighting to reduce energy consumption, all the bedding at the hotel is made from 100% recycled materials. All rooms also have eco-friendly large size bathroom amenities from Antipodes, an award-winning plant - based organic skincare company.

For both guests and locals alike, voco Venice Mestre - The Quid has an onsite restaurant and bar, Ludico Drinks, Food & Play, offering delicious Italian and locally sourced dishes prepared with high-quality fresh ingredients, including a variety of vegetarian and vegan choices. For those looking for an aperitif or digestif, the bar is located adjacent to the gaming area and has a splendid terrace to enjoy the golden hour with cocktails among friends, colleagues or family.

voco Venice Mestre - The Quid is IHG’s second voco hotel in Italy, following the opening of voco Milan-Fiere in 2021. As IHG Hotels & Resorts’ fastest growing brand, since launching in 2018, voco now has 35 open hotels around the world, with a further 36 hotels in the pipeline, due to open in the next 3-5 years.

IHG Hotels & Resorts is nominated as Middle East’s Leading Hotel Group 2022 by World Travel Awards.