Qatar Airways takes spotlight as sponsor for the 2022-23 Concacaf Nations League

The multi-year sponsorship agreement between Qatar Airways and Concacaf enters its second year, with the airline taking centre stage as the Presenting Sponsor for the 2022/23 Concacaf Nations League (CNL). The CNL presented by Qatar Airways is a premier international football competition of men’s national teams from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

The CNL was founded in 2018 with the goal to bring more consistent matches to the region, drive the development of the game, and provide a compelling tournament for fans in all parts of the Confederation. In its second edition this year, the CNL expands on its mission through promotions and relegations between tournaments and continues to serve as a qualifier for the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup.

The CNL’s group stage matches will feature all 41 Concacaf Member Association national teams and is scheduled to take place during the FIFA Match Windows of June 2022 and March 2023. The tournament will conclude with the Concacaf Nations League Finals presented by Qatar Airways (CNLF) in June 2023.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “Our presenting sponsorship of the Concacaf Nations League is another milestone for Qatar Airways and our commitment to growing and supporting the game of football all over the world. We are appreciative to partner closer with Concacaf, especially as our regions prepare to host the next two men’s FIFA World CupTM Tournaments in Qatar 2022 and Canada, Mexico and the United States in 2026.”

“Qatar Airways has been an ideal partner in supporting Concacaf to grow the game at all levels, and enabling more opportunities for top-level competition for all 41 of our member associations. The inaugural Concacaf Nations League was transformational for men’s national team football in our region and was enjoyed by fans across the confederation. We look forward to working with Qatar Airways and our other partners to build on that success in the upcoming 2022/23 edition which begins in June”, Concacaf President and FIFA Vice President, Mr. Victor Montagliani added.

Concacaf is the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football and is one of FIFA’s six continental confederations, servicing 41 Member Associations. Three Concacaf associations – Canada, Mexico, and the United States – have already qualified for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and will compete in Qatar this fall.

Following the official draw for the 2022/23 Concacaf Nations League, on 6 April 2022, the Confederation announced the group stage schedule. To view the full Concacaf Nations League match schedule, click here.

In July 2021, Qatar Airways and Concacaf signed a multi-year sponsorship agreement, presenting a great opportunity for the airline to connect with fans across the North, Central American and Caribbean regions, where football is deeply embedded in the culture and lifestyle. Qatar Airways kicked off the partnership with the Concacaf Gold Cup 2021, which featured the Qatar National Football team who participated as a guest nation in the successful tournament.

In its goal to bring communities together through sport, the World’s Best Airline adds depth to its already robust football sponsorship that includes football-governing bodies, FIFA and CONMEBOL, and some of the world’s biggest football clubs including Paris Saint-Germain, FC Bayern München, Boca Juniors and Al Sadd SC. Qatar Airways sponsors additional sport properties across golf, padel and tennis.

As FIFA’s Official Airline Partner since 2017, Qatar Airways has sponsored mega-events including the 2019 and 2020 editions of the FIFA Club World Cup™, and the FIFA Arab Cup™, all of which were hosted in Qatar. The airline is also eagerly anticipating the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ – the first in the Middle East – and offering a seamless journey from more than 140 destinations across the globe to fans attending this world-class event.

Qatar Airways has been nominated for Middle East’s Leading Airline 2022 by Word Travel awards