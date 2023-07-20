Where Art Meets Stay: Experience the World’s Most Awe-Inspiring Hotel Interiors

This captivating showcase unveils the most impressive hotel interiors and architectural designs from across the globe. From iconic landmarks to hidden gems, these remarkable destinations redefine the concept of hospitality, charming leisure lovers, luxury travellers and even the most discerning guests with their visionary aesthetics and unrivalled attention to detail.

Wellness and sustainability-conscious design at ACRO Suites

ACRO Suites is a luxury boutique wellness resort built on the cliffside of Agia Pelagia in Crete, Greece. The property pays homage to its surrounding nature through the considered use of materials and textures. To ensure their vision was properly brought to life, the hotel’s owners sought out the best local Greek designers and craftsmen to collaborate with across the property for an authentic Cretan feel. The rough marble details, natural stones, and unrefined wood complement the look and feel of the hotel.

The elegant design sensibility is proof that design is fundamental to well-being and that the right luxury resorts can help to transform the location they’re in for the better. Sustainability plays a large role in the hotel’s ethos, with natural materials sourced from Crete such as stones and wood. Sheets and fabrics are all made from organic materials. Food is sourced locally from small farms on the island, all from an organic kitchen with plentiful vegan and vegetarian menu options for guests to choose from. Every suite and villa in the hotel are accompanied by saltwater private pools with breath-taking Cretan Sea views allowing guests to enjoy ultimate privacy amidst blissful surroundings.

Marrying curved smooth stone with soft natural elements, the layout of the in-house spa, the Bath House, is based on the shape of a traditional hammam. The oval space plays with light and the element of water with large byzantine marble baths for the ultimate soothing effect.

The Asana Yoga Shala is a striking piece of architecture and one of the hotel’s signature buildings dedicated to wellness. Created with bamboo, a naturally sustainable material, the open space interior features a circular design and variety of environmentally conscious fitness equipment.

Design inspired by the mountains, the desert and the sea at InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort and Spa

The design of InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa is inspired by the three original tribes of the Emirate, the mountains, the desert and the sea.

From the staggered layout of the resort, with its peaks and troughs, to the beige colour palatte and natural furnishings that are consistent throughout its interiors, each design draws inspiration from the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, bringing local culture to life whilst telling stories through subtle details offering narratives for each outlet and meaningful spaces.

The first thing you will notice upon arrival will be the impressive water feature which is illuminated at night, evoking scenes from a Bedouin desert campfire. Arabic geometric patterns line the façade of the resort’s buildings, with the pattern continuing into the lobby lounge where the culture and heritage of the region is reflected through subtle Arabian aesthetics such as the use of driftwood throughout the resort.

Amarbar is the perfect location to watch day turn into night as the moon rises above the sea. With speakeasy vibes, the lounge focuses on coppers, wood and leather, with low hanging lighting providing a cosy and intimate setting.

Saffar is the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant offering an interactive culinary journey, with relaxed natural colours and wicker interiors. NoHo Bar and Grill brings authentic New York dining to Ras Al Khaimah. Inspired by the stylish, artistic and urban downtown neighbourhood of North of Houston Street, the relaxed and friendly venue seamlessly transforms from a family restaurant during the day to an edgy and electric hub with entertainment during the evening.

The Levant and Nar restaurant is a celebration of the Levant region. Offering local delicacies with a modern twist. To make the space truly authentic, Arabic geometric tiles line the pillars of the restaurant at the centre of each table transporting guests to distant lands whilst they enjoy familiar culinary delights.

Redefining luxury with nature-inspired architecture at Cullinan Belek

Nature is an overarching arc in every sense at Cullinan Belek, where lagoons, swim-up pools, terraces, gardens, and living space fuse together in harmony wherever you wander. With the aim of reflecting (both literally and figuratively), the beautiful surrounding landscapes and ecology, rooms are built with understated natural materials such as stone and wood. The hotel’s soft muted colour palette and modern mosaic floor tiles create a distinct character imbued with a sense of home, comfort, and peacefulness. Most notable is that every room opens up to stunning views of the hotel’s private coastline and vast golf courses, a seamless blend of green and blue hues.

Other spaces across the property use modern building techniques to refract and distribute light evenly in creative ways – from the raised floor sections in the hotel’s Mare restaurant, to the curvilinear ceiling of the natural-lit pool in C’ESPACE Spa.

A must-see at the resort is the true design wonder created by Architect Melek Düvenci - the Galapagos Beach Club, an iconic meeting spot at the resort inspired by the shape of the giant turtle, native to the Galapagos Islands in Ecuador. Decorated with a canopy built with sustainable wicker and complete with wooden arches which comprise the skeleton of the animal erecting from the ground, the club is truly awe-inspiring!

Elegant décor and calibrated lighting at Ajul Luxury Hotel & Spa Resort

Exemplifying a delicate balance of calmness, coolness and luxury, Ajul Luxury Hotel & Spa Resort is built with decorative elements which reinforce this triad, including native Mediterranean plants and gravel flooring for an added rustic modernism. Architectural and interior design elements seamlessly converge to create an alluring atmosphere of peaceful comfort paired with refined opulence. Custom-made macramé lighting sleeves, sweeping entrances and colourful artworks combine with carefully curated modern furnishings and exquisite fabrics with rich textures to create a sophisticated sanctuary and inviting ambiance.

Additionally, the shape of the natural curves of the slope upon which the hotel is built is emphasised such that the resort appears as a cascading waterfall from afar, an image of timeless grace which pays homage to the surrounding natural elements whilst enhancing the overall ambiance of tranquillity.

Thoughtful lighting design plays a pivotal role in setting the mood of the resort and creates a sense of intimacy, wonder and peaceful calmness. This playful use of light is most evident in the hotel’s Spa which integrates low intensity and distributed scenographic lighting across multiple sources of direct and indirect illumination to produce a tranquil ambiance.

Blended design and visual contrasts at Wyndham Grand Crete Mirabello Bay

Wyndham Grand Crete Mirabello Bay is a stunning beachfront resort located in the hillsides of Lasithi, Crete, a place of rare unspoiled beauty.

In collaboration with architects from WeDesign Lab, the resort has been enlivened most recently in a bohemian chic themed renovation, where contrasting elements are incorporated throughout its interiors to create dramatic visuals. With wood panel furnishings to the use of sleek black metal and marble elements, eclectic lighting choices and wallpapers resembling Greek embroidery, the hotel comes to life and offers guests a taste of refined luxury.

Venture outside to experience one of the most exquisite features of the property, a seaside yoga and pilates deck amidst idyllic olive groves. The specially-designed Yoga platform is made from semicircular dry stones and oriented towards the sea goddess as an ode to the stunning seascape surrounding the hotel.

Additional notable features include a new oriental style Shisha Patio with comfy sofa, armchairs and stools, a new outdoor cinema as well as a new wine cellar, the latest addition to the hotel’s best-kept secrets.

A barefoot bohemian hideaway in Mykonos at Kenshō Ornos

Step into the pure oasis that is Kenshō Ornos, a secluded haven promising a deep awakening for all leisure lovers. Nestled along the sandy shores of the Aegean Sea in Mykonos, the 5* luxury boutique hotel is a hidden oasis of high aesthetics.

Inspired by the endless blue and turquoise hues of where the sky meets the sea, the hotel’s chic bohemian vibe creates a bright, airy and tranquil ambience designed to awaken guests’ senses to invite connection. With 35 individually styled private rooms and suites, each featuring shades of white, earth tones, natural wood, and stone to compliment the surrounding natural landscape, the hotel invites guests to experience sublime elegance within the embrace of its soft and serene ambiance.

Even more, this five-star haven is home to an underground Cave Spa - the only one of its kind on the island - which mirrors the calming interior of a secluded seaside cave. Featuring an array of signature treatments, an integrated hammam, tropical rain beds and luxury amenities from Codage Paris, Kenshō Ornos unequivocally offers the ultimate Myconian experience of rest and rejuvenation.

Experience Kenshō Ornos’ calm and private ambience, all while being just minutes away from the vibrant heart of Mykonos Town. This hidden gem of a hideaway helps you strike the perfect balance between pampering and partying.

Brand new suites and villas with a contemporary design at Kouros Hotel & Suites

Set on the island of Mykonos, Kouros Hotel & Suites is a truly enchanting 5* boutique hotel, located within walking distance from Mykonos Town and a short drive from Mykonos Airport and Mykonos Port.

Nestled upon the scenic coastline, Kouros Hotel & Suites embraces its uniqueness with a range of exceptional facilities, including a brand-new infinity pool and restaurant area, and 50 modern rooms, suites, and villas, all boasting full sea and sunset views.

The latest additions include Sanctuary Sea View Suites, with sharing or private pools. Step into the new Sanctuary Suites and Villas and be greeted by an ambiance that exudes sophistication and tranquillity. The expansive living areas showcase a seamless blend of tasteful décor and contemporary design, providing a space for relaxation and indulgence. Sink into plush furnishings and admire the stunning views of the Aegean Sea from the comfort of your private retreat.

The lavishness extends into the bedrooms, where plush king-size beds adorned with high-quality linens awaits, ensuring a restful night’s sleep. The marble-clad bathroom is a sanctuary within a sanctuary, boasting exquisite fixtures and walk-in showers.

Elegantly crafted in the style of French designer Fabienne Spahn, Kouros Hotel & Suites incorporates white-stoned structures and a monochromatic palette for a familiar feel of Grecian-style luxury.

Other new additions include two-bedroom suites with private pool and the crowing jewel, the two-Bedroom Sea View Villa with Private Pool. This luxurious two- bedroom sea view villa is designed for small groups, families or discerning travellers who desire refined residential extravagance with the luxury of additional space. The Sanctuary Two Bedroom Sea View Villa with Private Pool is the pinnacle of Mykonos-inspired luxury. With breathtaking views in front of an endless Aegean Sea, the Villa is a study in sophisticated spatial elegance.

The luxurious suite features an oversized balcony complete with ample seating and pristine sea views whilst the spacious spa-inspired ensuite offers a rare choice of lavish amenities including walk-in rain showers sure to delight leisure and luxury lovers alike!

Ethereal elegance for those who dare to be different at Kivotos Santorini

Perched high above the Aegean Sea on Santorini’s caldera in Imerovigli lies Kivotos Santorini, known to travellers as a love letter to the island’s volcanic landscape for its unique design. Forget everything you know about luxury accommodation in the Cyclades, this property is the epitome of ethereal elegance. The ten exclusive suite and villa options stand out for their bold colour scheme, masterful configuration and aesthetic sophistication.

Inspired by the island’s volcanic landscape, the hotel’s unconventional all-black structure sets itself apart from Santorini’s all-white vernacular. This, together with its modern cavernous interior, serves as an invitation to the unconventional, a badge of differentiation, for those who dare to indulge! The property’s choice of colour is also symbolic - black is the absorption of all colours and thus a proclamation of desire. It therefore encapsulates the hotel’s mission: to create cherishable moments by inspiring guests to experience their holiday to the fullest and celebrate connection amidst captivating elegance.

Meticulously designed with guest experience at the forefront, the property’s ingenious architecture offers guests unobstructed 180-degree views of the world-famous Santorini sunsets and volcanic caldera throughout the season – a rare find on the popular island!

Local materials and traditional craftsmanship imbue the hotel with vernacular authenticity while a minimalist design aesthetic conveys contemporary sophistication. From the unique balcony and window layouts to the custom-made furnishings and fabrics, every space has been intentionally designed down to the smallest detail. Hand-crafted lighting elements inspired by the island’s volcanic landscape in combination with a state-of-the art ambient lighting system allow guests to set the mood of their choice, further enhancing the immersive quality of the luxury accommodation.

Timeless architecture and sophisticated design for a luxurious Jamaican Getaway at Round Hill Hotel and Villas

Round Hill Hotel and Villas is a luxury resort located in Montego Bay, Jamaica. The resort offers stunning views of the Caribbean Sea and features 36 oceanfront guest rooms, suites, and 27 villas, all designed in a classic and elegant style.

The architecture of Round Hill Hotel and Villas in Jamaica reflects the resort’s rich history and heritage. Its original buildings date back to the 1950s and were designed by John Pringle, Jamaica’s first Director of Tourism.

The main Round Hill Hotel and Villas building, which houses the reception area, restaurant, bar, and lounge, features traditional Jamaican design with white walls, wooden shutters, and a red-tiled roof whereas the private villas at Round Hill Hotel and Villas feature a more contemporary design, with clean lines, modern furnishings, and large windows. The villas are designed to blend seamlessly with the surrounding landscape, with lush gardens, outdoor living spaces, and private pools that create a sense of privacy and seclusion.

The luxury fashion designer, Ralph Lauren has had a long-standing relationship with Round Hill. He first visited the resort in the 1980s and fell in love with its style and charm. In 1995, he purchased one of the resort’s villas and has since expanded his ownership to include other villas. The 36 guest rooms were designed by Ralph Lauren, who has been instrumental in preserving the resort’s classic Caribbean style while updating it with modern amenities and design elements. Round Hill and Ralph Lauren have a strong and enduring connection, with both embodying a timeless sense of luxury and style.

Round Hill Hotel and Villas’ timeless and elegant feel combined with traditional Jamaican design with modern amenities and luxurious touches creates a truly memorable experience for guests.

