Top Gambling Destinations Around the World

Las Vegas is not the only destination for those who enjoy gambling. Whilst Sin City is a place to visit at least once in your life, there are other spots around the world where you can experience a different gambling culture, such as those listed here.

London, UK

Thanks to the deregulation of the industry in the early 2000s, some fabulous casinos in London are well worth a visit. In the heart of the West End, you can watch a movie premiere before playing blackjack, roulette or poker nearby, though of course you can also try a mobile casino UK for play anytime, anywhere. Discerning gamblers can experience the grandeur and opulence of casinos as seen in the movies in London’s West End, where there are private rooms for high rollers, or try Chinatown for another place buzzing with casinos.

Las Vegas, US

The city that never sleeps is probably the world’s most famous gambling destination, with more than 70 casinos to explore, most on the four-mile stretch known as “The Strip”. Sin City is brash and extravagant and offers the high life in hotels and resorts that double up as ideal casino destinations. Vegas also offers events and experiences outside of gambling, with celebrity residences in the casino ballrooms as well as lavish dining experiences.

Reno, Nevada

If Las Vegas feels a little overwhelming, stay in Nevada but head to Reno instead. Less busy, the city still has 20 casinos and is less chaotic than Vegas. Despite the differences, Reno offers the same atmosphere as Vegas casinos while taking in the breath-taking scenery of Lake Tahoe. Dubbed the ‘The Biggest Little Town in the World’, Reno has plenty to offer tourists in northern Nevada.

Monte Carlo, Monaco

If you want to stand in the footsteps of James Bond, head to Monte Carlo for a more sophisticated and classy gambling experience than you might find in Las Vegas. Similar to the casinos in London, here you can enjoy high-stakes games as well as one cent minimum bets in some of the world’s most iconic casinos built in the 19th century. Be aware that the dress code in Monte Carlo casinos is very strict, so pack a suit. With more rich, famous and generally glamorous people in Monte Carlo than probably anywhere else in the world, you will be passing millionaires wherever you go.

Macau, China

Macau is the only area of China where betting is permitted, but it has made a name for itself as it competes with Las Vegas as the gambling capital of the world, certainly by size, but also in a very different culture. Today, more money is gambled in Macau’s casinos than anywhere else in the world, and now Macau derives about half of its economy from its casinos, with properties from the same companies that can be found in Sin City. Here you can find the largest casino floor in the world at 376,000 square feet, offering 640 gaming tables and over 1,760 slots.

Marina Bay, Singapore

Gambling in Singapore is not as established as elsewhere in the world, but the world’s most expensive casino has been built here at Marina Bay Sands Resorts where the options for gambling are vast. The building is home to the largest atrium casino on the planet, with four levels of gaming floor-space and over 2,300 slot machines and more than 250 game titles to choose from. The building’s iconic three towers also support the world’s largest rooftop pool where you can relax while looking out over Singapore’s awe-inspiring city skyline.