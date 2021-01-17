Juniper & Hotelmize: Partnerships That Bring Innovation to the Travel and Tourism Industry

In the past several months, we’ve seen more companies in the tourism industry implement and connect with advanced technology. In the wake of COVID-19, travel tech has proven to be more than essential.

One of the latest partnerships for the benefit of the tourism market is the collaboration between Juniper and Hotelmize.

Juniper is a well known leading travel tech company that offers cutting-edge solutions to travel organizations worldwide. Boasting a team of more than 280 experts in Internet Technology and the travel industry, the company continually brings innovation to the ever-changing tourism market.

Juniper helps clients improve their operational efficiency by providing them with highly-functional and user-friendly websites, intranets, and extranets, all custom-tailored to their needs and preferences.

With its two state-of-the-art reservation systems, Juniper Booking Engine and Cangooroo Booking Engine, the company helps clients leverage automation to improve booking and internal management processes, thus cutting costs and increasing sales.

Hotelmize is a tech startup that offers a next-generation travel tech solution for maximizing profits for hotel resellers. It helps travel companies solve all their challenges related to revenue management.

Powered by AI, Machine Learning, and Big Data, this innovative post-booking solution compares fluctuating hotel rates and predicts prices. That’s how it enables travel companies to uncover hidden revenue opportunities and boost hotel booking profits and margins.

Although a startup, Hotelmize has already been recognized as one of the most innovative travel industry leaders. The company was selected as the winner at the Phocuswright Europe Innovation Summit 2020, bringing home the EMEA People’s Choice Award.

Its co-founder and CEO, Dor Krubiner, has also attended the Phocuswright’s private Young Leaders Summit program as one of the rising stars shaping the future of tourism.



Enhancing the Future of Tourism Together

These two innovative companies have just signed an agreement to join forces and revolutionize the tourism market together.

Their ground-breaking tech solutions will establish a profitable infrastructure for wholesalers, bed banks, online travel agencies (OTAs), and destination management companies (DMCs).

Juniper is always looking to provide their clients with top-notch solutions, especially during this challenging time. Together with Hotelmize’s game-changing tech, the company is bound to achieve that goal and transform the industry as we know it.

Benefits of This Collaboration for Juniper Clients

Juniper has more than 360 clients in 50 countries worldwide. Working closely with Hotelmize will help all of them optimize and increase their marginal profits. They can now harness the power of Hotelmize’s price prediction algorithm to leverage big data and make use of the volatility of booking prices.

Thanks to precise tracking capabilities and room mapping technology, they can track bookings, optimize prices, efficiently and effectively rebook reservations, and maximize profit potential.

This partnership is one of the best things to have happened in the world of travel and tourism in a while. It will certainly inspire many others in the industry to collaborate and weather the storm together.

If you’re interested in unlocking revenue opportunities with Juniper’s and Hotelmize’s innovative travel tech solutions, be sure to check out their websites for more information.

