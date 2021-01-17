Valentine’s Day Travel Ideas

Many of us will be staying close to home on Valentine’s Day to enjoy a romantic movie or enjoying a delicious Valentine’s Day dinner together. However, add some fun to the day by planning a future vacation to a romantic location anywhere in the world. Here are some ideas so you can find your perfect Valentine’s Day destination even if it is not possible to travel on 14 February.

Granada, Spain

St. Valentine’s Day, El Día de San Valentín in Spanish, sees couples and lovers go out for dinner, buy each other fancy gifts and celebrate being in love. Plan ahead and purchase your Valentine’s Day romantic gifts online before your trip, so you do not have to spend time looking for something special whilst away. In the city of Granada, the Alhambra is full of romantic legends and surrounded by wonderful cafes where you can enjoy tapas after your guided tour.

Prague, Czech Republic

Valentine’s Day in the Czech Republic has a short history, with the traditional day for love traditionally being 1 May. On this day, young couples kiss under a blossoming cherry tree to ensure a year of good health and good luck. In Prague, lovers meet at the statue of Romantic poet Karel Hynek Macha on the capital’s Petrin Hill. There is so much to do in the city, including a Vltava River Cruise or a horse-drawn carriage ride to see the sites. Tickets for the state opera are a treat or take a trip to Prague Castle.

Brugge, Belgium

This medieval city with its cobbled streets that run next to the canals is a place where it is simple to get lost in a fairytale setting. While visiting Bruges, take yourselves to Minnewater Park, where you will find the Lake of Love, which has an idyllic bridge above the misty canal bank. Local legend claims you will experience eternal love if you walk over the lake’s bridge with your lover. Belgium is famous for its chocolate, so look out for special tastings, museums, exhibitions or chocolate-themed activities, from which you can gift a box of their favourite flavours.

Bali, Indonesia

The beauty and exoticism of the landscapes of Bali are spectacular. Take in the sunset over a glass of champagne whether on the beach on in the jungle at one of Bali’s many spectacular hotels and resorts. Bali is experienced in welcoming visitors, whether you want to swim with the turtles, have a beauty treatment or go shopping. For something a bit different, visit the Pura Lempuyang temple in Kerangasem, also known as the “The Gateway to Heaven”, which is considered one of the holiest places in Bali.

Verona, Italy

Few places are as romantic as the setting for the famous Shakespearean romantic tragedy of Romeo and Juliet, the city of Verona in Italy. The annual Verona in Love Festival takes place over a weekend around Valentine’s Day, with entertainment to suit all tastes from romantic concerts to the Giulietta and Romeo Half Marathon. Visit Juliet’s House with its legendary balcony and end your day with a sunset stroll across the beautiful Castelvecchio Bridge.

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Head to Amsterdam’s famous Magere Brug (Skinny Bridge) to steal a kiss with your loved one to be blessed with an everlasting love. Amsterdam has old city charm to be enjoyed via a romantic Valentine’s cruise to see the city’s illuminated waterways while enjoying dinner and drinks. The enchanting castle Muiderslot which dates back to 1280 and comes complete with drawbridge, turrets, moat and landscaped gardens, an ideal backdrop for any courtly love to blossom.