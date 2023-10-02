Gorgeous Dubai is the perfect place for a couple in love to start their life together. This largest city of the United Arab Emirates, with its amazing technological achievements and incredible variety of entertainment, attracts newlyweds from all corners of the world. From vast desert sand dunes to impressive skyscrapers steeped in modernity, Dubai offers something special for every couple looking to spend their honeymoon in exquisite luxury and an unforgettable atmosphere.

Shu Wedding Agency conducted a survey among its clients and revealed that about 37% of couples who got married in Georgia choose Dubai for their honeymoon. Let’s find out what locations so attract newlyweds from all over the world to Dubai.

Top 10 locations in Dubai for honeymooners

• Palm Island. This epitome of opulence and refinement in Dubai beckons honeymooners with its exclusive array of luxury hotels boasting private beaches and lavish villas, all ensconced in an ambiance of utter seclusion. Couples can relish intimate beachside dinners under the twinkling stars or opt for dining venues offering panoramic vistas of the Arabian Desert.

• Burj Khalifa. Ascending the towering heights of the world’s tallest building promises honeymooners a truly singular and romantic experience. From the vantage point of its observation deck, they can bask in the awe-inspiring panorama of Dubai’s skyline and partake in the mesmerizing spectacle of the fountain show unfolding before the edifice.

• Desert. Embarking on a romantic desert safari sets the stage for one of the most indelible moments of a honeymoon. As the sun dips below the horizon, couples can venture into the desert’s embrace, partaking in exhilarating activities like camel rides, traversing sand dunes, and savoring a traditional Arabian al fresco dinner.

• Dubai Marina. A leisurely stroll along the glistening waterfront of Dubai Marina sets a captivating scene for honeymooners. Amidst the backdrop of yachts and soaring skyscrapers, couples can meander along charming promenades, culminating their evening with a romantic seaside dinner, basking in the hues of a setting sun painting the sky.

• Dubai Water Park. A visit to the water park promises newlyweds an exhilarating and unforgettable escapade. Amidst a myriad of rides, water slides, and pools, couples can revel in a day of lively fun, forging cherished memories together as they frolic in the aquatic playground.

• Dubai Fountain. Culminating the day with a visit to the evening fountain spectacle at the Burj Khalifa Hotel is a fittingly romantic denouement for honeymooners. Enthralled by the harmonious interplay of dancing fountains, dazzling lights, and melodic strains, couples can savor the enchantment of this grand spectacle, immersing themselves in its captivating allure.

• Jebel Ali Island. Nestled amidst azure waters, Jebel Ali Island beckons honeymooners with its sumptuous resorts and pristine beaches, offering an idyllic retreat for those seeking seclusion. Couples can indulge in leisurely strolls along the shoreline, bask in the sun’s warm embrace, and witness the ethereal beauty of sunsets painting the sky in hues of pink and gold.

• Dubai Zoo. A visit to the zoo promises young couples an enthralling and educational experience amidst a diverse array of exotic wildlife. Amidst verdant surroundings, they can marvel at the grace and magnificence of these creatures, fostering a deeper appreciation for the wonders of the natural world while creating lasting memories together.

• Dubai Museum. Delving into the annals of Dubai’s storied past, a visit to the museum offers newlyweds a journey through time, unveiling the emirate’s rich tapestry of history and culture. From ancient artifacts to immersive exhibits, couples can gain insights into the region’s heritage, fostering a deeper understanding of its traditions and customs.

• Dubai Mall. The epitome of luxury and extravagance, Dubai Mall invites honeymooners to indulge in a shopping extravaganza like no other. Amidst a labyrinth of designer boutiques and retail outlets, couples can partake in a retail therapy session, explore the mesmerizing underwater world at the aquarium, and glide gracefully across the ice at the indoor skating rink, all while immersing themselves in the opulence and diversity of Dubai’s shopping scene.

Five Insider Tips for a Memorable Honeymoon in Dubai

• Immerse Yourself in the Local Culture. Before embarking on your journey to Dubai, take the time to delve into the emirate’s rich cultural tapestry. Familiarize yourself with local customs and traditions, and upon arrival, venture beyond the tourist hotspots to explore hidden gems like the bustling souks and historic landmarks. Don’t miss the chance to visit iconic sites such as the Dubai Museum and City Market, where you can immerse yourself in the vibrant pulse of the city’s heritage.

• Choose the Right Time to Visit. When planning your honeymoon in Dubai, timing is key. While the emirate enjoys sunshine year-round, the scorching summer months from July to August can be particularly unforgiving, with temperatures soaring to 40°C or higher. For a more enjoyable experience, consider scheduling your trip during the cooler months of November to February, when the weather is milder and more conducive to outdoor exploration.

• Plan Your Excursions Wisely. To make the most of your time in Dubai, it’s essential to plan your excursions in advance. Beat the crowds by booking tickets ahead of time for popular attractions such as the iconic Burj Khalifa and thrilling Desert Safari. By securing your spot in advance, you can bypass long lines and ensure a seamless and stress-free experience.

• Respect the Local Dress Code. Dubai’s conservative dress code calls for modest and respectful attire, especially when visiting religious sites and public spaces. Ensure that your clothing is appropriate and covers your shoulders and knees, particularly when entering mosques or cultural landmarks. By adhering to local customs, you’ll show respect for the city’s traditions and avoid any potential cultural misunderstandings.

• Navigate Transportation with Ease. Getting around Dubai is a breeze with the city’s efficient transportation network. While taxis and private driver services offer convenience and comfort, renting a car can be costly, and public buses and subways may be crowded during peak hours. Keep in mind that sidewalks are not always available in Dubai, so plan your transportation accordingly to ensure smooth and hassle-free travel throughout the city.

By following these tips, you will be able to fully enjoy your trip to Dubai and create unforgettable memories of your honeymoon in this exciting city.

Dubai offers you amazing opportunities to create the perfect honeymoon filled with romance, adventure and unique experiences. With numerous entertainment options, luxurious amenities and an amazing cultural scene, Dubai will be the place where your dreams of an unforgettable honeymoon will become a reality.