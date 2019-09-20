Mexican tourism experts launch MXConnect

New initiative will bring Mexican tourism industry closer to European travel trade

A group of tourism marketing experts and the team behind the Mexican Summer Reception have launched MXConnect – an initiative that will bring Mexican suppliers and destinations closer to European travel contacts.

Launched this year by a collective of Mexican entrepreneurs, MXConnect’s objective is to maintain communication and create meaningful relationships that bring about business development between Mexican tourism industry players and European travel trade, including tour operators, travel agents, airlines and associations.

MXConnect was formed by a group of three London-based agencies in the shape of Hestegia Ltd, 110PerCeb Ltd and Métonymie_ with one common strategy in mind: Creating bespoke networking events and trade marketing activities where Mexican resorts, airlines and suppliers will foster relationships with European travel professionals.

The group were the driving force behind the Mexican Summer Reception 2018 and 2019. This year’s edition visited Manchester, London and Cheltenham with 14 exhibitors on show and 120 guests in attendance across all three locations. The roadshow offered UK travel industry suppliers a chance to meet the most desirable Mexican destinations while hearing the latest trends and updates from the industry in a relaxed and fun atmosphere.

Vicente Salas, founder of Hestegia Ltd., said: “We’re delighted to announce the launch of MXConnect, as a group of industry experts we’ve come together to create this initiative that will bring Mexican tourism professionals closer to key European travel contacts.

Manuel Diaz Cebrian, founder of 110PerCeb Ltd. said “As a collective we have already delivered impressive results with the last two Mexican Summer Receptions, where feedback was highly positive, and many meaningful relationships were started. We look forward to seeing the results of MXConnect’s work in the future!”

Polo Sanchez-Valle, founder of Métonymie_ added “Our objective is to allow Mexican destinations and suppliers to increase their return on investment by providing add-ons and extensions around the main European trade shows but also to provide high-value content to attendees in a social but productive environment”.

MXConnect will be putting on added networking opportunities at next month’s World Travel Market London 2019, which will be tailored for the Mexican tourism market, and will allow those in attendance to maximise their output at the event by meeting key industry contacts, press and opinion leaders in a socialable setting. It is also offering an extension after WTM to Istanbul, where it will be organising a roadshow event where Mexican destinations and suppliers will showcase their products.

In 2020, the team’s ambition is to reach a larger market covering some source markets in the EMEA region. They will launch a programme of events in a pan-European scale for next year where they will roll out a series of networking events in the main source markets for Mexico.

If you’d like to find out about the opportunities available at November’s World Travel Market or would like to learn about MXConnect’s future plans head to: https://www.mxconnect-online.com/