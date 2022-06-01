ITB Asia Travel Tech Zone - The Latest Technology Solutions Making an Impact in 2022

ITB Asia is one of the world’s largest travel trade shows. With thousands of pre-qualified international buyers, there are plenty of opportunities to connect with people and businesses and establish long-term partnerships. Last year, over 42,100 business exchanges and meetings were held during the three-day trade show, which broke all previous ITB Asia records.

The travel technology industry is flourishing. The global travel technology market size reached $8.6 billion in 2021, and it’s projected to reach $13.4 billion by 2027. There are hundreds of travel tech companies in the market, and each offers a unique solution to help the travel sector go forward.

The best way to discover the most innovative travel tech companies with transformative solutions is to visit the travel tech zones of the world’s most reputable travel trade shows. One of these shows is ITB Asia.

The leading travel trade show assembles thousands of global companies across travel industry verticals, including travel technology, leisure, corporate, and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions).

ITB Asia Travel Tech Zone - insight into innovative travel tech

Thought leaders, trade professionals, and other exhibitors will present new products, pitch innovative technologies, and share expert views from October 19 to October 21, 2022, at the famous Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore. Businesses and individuals interested in emerging and transformative travel tech solutions should visit the travel tech zone at the show.

Hotelmize, an award-winning company that has participated in ITB Asia for the past five years, is attending ITB Asia this year. The company will have a stand in the Travel Technology Pavilion located at A19, within the Travel Tech zone.

Hotelmize successfully combined financial technology and travel to deliver groundbreaking solutions to travel companies. The company will attend the show to discuss the new challenges the travel industry is facing and how Hotelmize can help companies in the sector stay above the fold.

If you’ve just discovered Hotelmize, you should know that it’s a cutting-edge solution developed on Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence to help unlock hidden hotel booking profits. Hotelmize managed to achieve $1 billion in optimized bookings, generated $120m in extra profit, and had 1.52m optimized bookings for more than 100 worldwide clients.

Supporting and inspiring travel experts worldwide - Hotelmize’s roundtable panel at ITB Asia

In addition to having a stand, Hotelmize will play a more active role during this year’s ITB Asia. The company will do a roundtable titled “New revenue opportunities driven by advanced technology and innovation.”

Dor Krubiner, the co-founder and CEO at Hotelmize, will lead the discussion on October 20 from 14:00-14:30 at Knowledge Theater.

“Attending ITB Asia is a tremendous honor and privilege,” said Dor Krubiner. “I’m thrilled to be a part of it again, and I cannot wait to show how advanced technology is a gateway to new revenue opportunities. I feel humbled to meet with industry professionals to exchange knowledge and share unique perspectives.”

The roundtable is a perfect opportunity for travel companies interested in discovering new growth opportunities. Dor Krubiner will discuss with travel companies how emerging technologies can help them innovate within a company, enhance customer experience, and ultimately achieve superior growth metrics.

The panelists will also have an opportunity to discover challenges they may face while working to stay up-to-date on technology and the most valuable mindset to adopt when innovating with a team. Aside from Dor Krubiner, who will be leading the panel, some other panelists include Riccardo Vittoria, the Director of Product Strategy and Data & AI at American Express Global Business Travel, James Jin, CTO at DidaTravel, and Dennis van Noord, COO and Director of Operations at Rakuten Travel Xchange.

