Four Seasons Private jet Journeys unveils new 16 Day Asia Adventure

Learn the secrets of samurai sword fighting

Become a samurai for a day as you learn to draw, pose and swing your katana, the traditional sword used by ancient Japanese warriors. Sword master Tetsuro Shimaguchi, head choreographer for Kill Bill: Volume One, guides your hand during a private lesson.

Relax on a private coral island in the Maldives

Unwind in your own overwater villa at our Kuda Huraa resort paradise, where you can sail the crystal-clear waters on a private sunset cruise, uncover the best snorkelling spots on the reef, or immerse yourself in the starlit magic of our award-winning night-time spa ritual.



Ascend to the cliffside Tiger’s Nest Monastery

Embark on the spectacular hike to the Taktsang Palphug Monastery, one of Bhutan’s most sacred Buddhist sites. Climb nearly 1,000 steps to the temples that cling to the rocky cliffs above the Paro Valley, stopping at a local café along the way to take in the awe-inspiring scenery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Take an exclusive day trip to Angkor Wat

Travelling by private jet allows us to make a seamless day stop in Siem Reap on the way to Bangkok, giving you the unique opportunity to experience the majestic Angkor temples with ease and visit with monks for a private blessing ceremony.





Savour a food tour of Hoi An by Vespa

Hop on vintage Vespas for a special progressive dinner through the city’s vibrant streets at night, stopping at some of Hoi An’s tastiest local eateries.

Rely on the expertise of our dedicated Four Seasons Private Jet Experience Team, whose personalized service allows you to sit back, relax and enjoy every moment to its fullest. The Four Seasons Private Jet Journeys are sold and operated by TCS World Travel. Aircraft operated by Titan Airways Limited.