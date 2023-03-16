Domes continues its expansion in season 2023 and enriches their heavenly portfolio

Domes continues its expansion in season 2023 and enriches their portfolio with the following additions:

This April we announce the opening of our second adults only Noruz property, Domes Noruz Kassandra, located on the stunning Kassandra Peninsula of Halkidiki, Greece. With 182 keys, including both rooms and bungalows, this new ‘’beach club with rooms’’ concept has the potential of becoming a standout destination. Our vision to expand the Noruz concept to reputable party destinations has come to fruition, and are rightly thrilled as this new addition is located in their homeland.

Noruz caters to those tuned in to the global day-life and nightlife scene. Here, one can indulge in the finer things in life in a glamorous seaside setting, the perfect home base for exploring the legendary clubbing of Halkidiki, Greece’s alternative to cosmopolitan cultural hotspots such as Mykonos and Ibiza.

The scene here is straight fire in the downtime between Coachella and Burning Man. Noruz exudes a vibe of sophisticated nonchalance, striking the perfect balance between class and celebrity. Sunkissed and chill music, delectable cuisine, expertly crafted cocktails, established lounge sessions, and a fusion of art and fashion all contribute to a 24/7 pre-clubbing celebratory aesthetic. All in all, Noruz delivers the perfect equilibrium between chill events by day near an acclaimed party scene of long nights stretching into the morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Domes Noruz Mykonos, expected to open in July 2023, is a 38-key hotel in Agios Stefanos, just 10 minutes away from the legendary Chora (Mykonos Center). The white-washed and sophisticated design of the hotel, inspired by the unique architecture of the Cycladic Island, is the brainchild of Urban Soul Project, renowned architects who have created an exclusive Mykonian Oasis for guests. The heart of the hotel beats around a main pool with vibrant music and breathtaking sea views and sunsets, making it the perfect hub to explore the world-famous party and culinary offerings of Mykonos.

Step into a world where the sultry energy of Mykonos meets Domes’ sophistication. Noruz has finally arrived in the motherland. As you enter our exclusive gated community, immerse yourself in a Mykonian courtyard pulsing with amazing beats. Surrounded by like-minded individuals, you’ll feel as though you’ve entered a bohemian dream.

Encounter VIP faces you recognize from the global festival and clubbing circuit, all gathered in the perfect Mykonos neighborhood for a chill yet vibrant experience. Meander down quaint Mediterranean village pathways, surrounded by lush foliage, breathtaking Aegean views, and attention to detail at every turn. Noruz embodies the essence of living life to the fullest, where the allure of sexiness blends with a chill ambiance, and class takes precedence over excess and celeb status. So come vibe with us.

Opening its doors later in the year as Domes White Coast Milos, Domes is to operate the luxury 30-suite hotel, currently branded as Small Luxury Hotels of the World, located in a waterfront nature preserve on the island’s northern coast. Each suite of this adults-only property boasts its own private-infinity pool, uninterrupted sea and sunset views over the Myrtoan Sea, and access to three sandy beaches just a few steps away. Architecturally inspired by the destination’s white rock formations, Domes White Coast Milos encapsulates a calm haven with luxurious simplicity, subtle interiors and neutral tones, enabling guests to disconnect and soak up the surrounding natural environment.

Indulge in a Seafront heaven, where “Time Stops and Life Begins”

Named after the spectacular seaside white rock formations that are part of the property, our adults only hotel is located on a privately owned waterfront nature preserve. Evoking a sense of tranquility and inner balance the property overlooks the sunset and shares the same coastline and stunning rock formations as the famous Sarakiniko beach. The architecture inspires a sense of luxurious simplicity that is further enhanced by private pools in every suite

Facing west, White Coast suites offers a front row seat to the sunset. As the sky turns a million different colors, whether you enjoy the view from your private balcony and pool or while sipping a cocktail by the bar, this is the perfect chance to relax, unwind and become one with nature.

For more info on their heavenly resorts offering all who stay there a true experience of escapism see https://domesresorts.com/