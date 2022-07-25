Experience All the Adventures of Abu Dhabi

Looking for an adventure this summer? Look no further than Abu Dhabi, with its diverse range of action-packed activities – it’s an ideal holiday for those looking to get some thrills and create long-lasting memories.

Ride the fastest rollercoaster in the world at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, reach new heights at indoor skydiving centre CLYMB or catch some speed at the Yas Marina Circuit, home to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – there is something for all passions.

Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi

A group of people on a roller coaster Description automatically generated

Spanning the length of 15 football pitches, this amazing full-day park experience brings you and your family action-packed water-based activities across a range of thrill levels. With over 40 rides, slides, and attractions – five of which are one-of-a-kind – you’re sure to make lifelong memories here. At Yas Waterworld, you can feel the rush of a looping freefall waterslide, surf the waves of excitement, or speed around the Middle East’s longest suspended rollercoaster. Visitors can choose from various restaurants on-site, as well as souk and pearl-diving exhibits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Learning to “fly” at CLYMB™

A picture containing person, person, male Description automatically generated

If it’s thrills you’re after, lift off in the world’s tallest indoor skydiving flight chamber and brave exhilarating indoor climbing walls at CLYMB. Whether you’re a first-time ‘flyer’ as young as three years old or an expert skydiver, flight instructors ensure a fun and safe experience, making this one of the best places to visit with family. CLYMB™ also boasts unique climbing experiences. Beginners can enjoy a range of friendly wall options, while more advanced climbers can push their limits at The Summyt™, the world’s tallest indoor climbing wall, towering 43 metres (141 feet) high.

Drive like a professional F1 driver at Yas Marina Circuit

A race car on a track Description automatically generated with medium confidence

For those wanting to live life in the fast lane, hit full velocity in a Formula YAS 3000, race an Aston Martin GT4 or ride passenger-side in a Chevrolet Drift taxi at Yas Marina Circuit. Pro tip: To keep cool, aim to get the Yas Marina after sunset to beat the heat.

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi

If excitement for the entire family is what you’re after, the Ferrari World Abu Dhabi theme park is the perfect answer.

Open 365 days a year, the world’s first Ferrari-branded theme park tells the marque’s story, showcasing more than 20 exhilarating and educational rides and attractions, incredible shopping, and authentic Italian dining experiences. Also, it’s mostly all indoors, with only the rollercoasters taking you outside. Make sure you try the Formula Rossa, the world’s fastest rollercoaster, where you go from 0 to 240 km/h in 4.9 seconds, while soaring to heights of 52 metres.

Venture into a new world at Warner Bros. Worldä Abu Dhabi

A group of people in clothing walking on a street Description automatically generated with low confidence

For families looking to keep the kids entertained, Warner Bros. Worldä Abu Dhabi brings all the legendary characters from this famous studio to life within the world’s biggest and fully air-conditioned indoor theme park.

Nature adventures in Abu Dhabi’s diverse landscapes

A picture containing water Description automatically generated

Abu Dhabi’s mangrove forests are a treasure for nature-lovers, young and old. The Mangrove National Park, a biodiversity hotspot making up about 75 per cent of the total mangrove forest area in the UAE is located at the edge of the city. At luxury hotel, Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi, guests can try out a range of activities, including kayaking, tours and boat cruises, so you can fully appreciate the flora and fauna found in the park’s salt marshes, mudflats and algal communities. To beat the heat, try booking an early morning or evening slot to keep cool.

Snorkelling & diving in pristine turquoise seas

Travellers can also snorkel in Abu Dhabi’s warm waters all year round, or dive in the underwater wrecks. Explore wreckages and reefs, and marvel at the emirate’s abundant marine life, including spotted eagle rays, stingrays and more. The family-friendly Sea Hawk Water Sports and Adventures, owned by an Emirati PADI Master Diver, offers a full spectrum of PADI-certified courses. Or, dive inside the largest aquarium in the Middle East! First-time divers are welcome to take the plunge, and those who are Certified Divers can take it to the next level and experience the thrill of a Shark Dive.