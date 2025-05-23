Destination Spotlight: Disney to Launch Landmark Yas Island Resort with Miral

In a move set to redefine the entertainment and tourism landscape of the Middle East, The Walt Disney Company and Miral have announced plans to build a flagship Disney theme park and resort on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island. The project will mark Disney’s seventh global theme park destination and its first in the region, signaling a major expansion of the company’s international footprint and a transformative addition to the UAE’s growing portfolio of world-class attractions.

Set to be developed by Miral, Abu Dhabi’s premier creator of immersive destinations, the resort will feature signature Disney storytelling, themed accommodations, retail, and dining offerings. Creative development and operational oversight will be led by Disney’s renowned Imagineers, while Miral will manage the park’s day-to-day operations. The waterfront resort aims to blend authentic Disney experiences with Emirati culture and cutting-edge technology, offering a destination that is both “authentically Disney and distinctly Emirati,” as Disney CEO Robert A. Iger described it.

“This is a thrilling moment for our company,” said Iger. “The new park will rise from this land in spectacular fashion, offering guests deeply immersive entertainment experiences in new and modern ways.”

From a tourism strategy standpoint, the announcement further positions Yas Island as a global epicenter for leisure and entertainment. The island, already home to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, and SeaWorld Yas Island, is quickly becoming one of the world’s most dynamic multi-attraction destinations. For business-to-business travel stakeholders, the addition of Disney represents a significant new draw for both family tourism and the high-value MICE segment, with regional and international travel providers poised to benefit from heightened demand.

“This collaboration between Abu Dhabi and Disney demonstrates the remarkable results of combining visionary leadership and creative excellence,” said His Excellency Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Miral. “What we are creating in Abu Dhabi is a whole new world of imagination, an experience that will inspire generations across the region and the world.”

Strategically located within a four-hour flight of one-third of the global population, the UAE offers unrivaled connectivity, with 120 million travellers passing through its airports each year. Yas Island’s proximity to Abu Dhabi International Airport—just 10 minutes away—makes the resort an ideal anchor for transit travellers, multi-stop itineraries, and packaged tourism products aimed at families and global leisure markets.

Disney’s entry into Abu Dhabi is also being positioned as a driver of long-term, sustainable growth in the tourism sector. The UAE has prioritized travel and tourism as key economic pillars, and major investments like this are seen as critical steps toward further diversifying the economy.

“Bringing a Disney theme park resort to Yas Island marks a historic milestone in our journey to further advance the island’s position as a global destination for exceptional entertainment and leisure,” said Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral. “Together, we are creating a place of boundless innovation.”

Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Experiences, added that the park would be the most advanced and interactive in Disney’s portfolio, leveraging its unique waterfront setting to tell stories in entirely new ways.

While a timeline and further details on specific park attractions have yet to be disclosed, the announcement alone is expected to generate strong interest from global travel operators, wholesalers, and destination management companies. The new Disney resort is poised to serve as a cornerstone attraction in the Middle East, a region already seeing rising demand for experiential and family-oriented travel.

With Disney now entering the region, Yas Island’s appeal is set to grow exponentially. For travel professionals and tourism businesses worldwide, Abu Dhabi is no longer just a gateway to the Middle East—it’s becoming the destination itself.

