Abu Dhabi’s Omeir Travel Agency: A Journey of Success and Development

Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, is a city known for its opulence, modernity, and a commitment to progress. In the heart of this vibrant city, Omeir Travel Agency stands as a testament to Abu Dhabi’s rapid development and its role as a global travel hub.

Over the years, Omeir Travel Agency has evolved from a modest travel service provider to a thriving enterprise, playing a pivotal role in the tourism and travel industry of the region.

Omeir Travel Agency was founded in 1956 by the late Sheikh Omeir Bin Youssef Al Zoubi, a visionary leader with a passion for travel and tourism. Its inception marked a significant milestone in the development of the travel industry in Abu Dhabi. At that time, Abu Dhabi was a quiet emirate, far from the bustling metropolis it is today. Omeir Travel Agency filled a crucial gap by providing essential travel services, facilitating both domestic and international travel.

Expansion and Diversification

In its early years, Omeir Travel Agency primarily focused on arranging flights and accommodations for travelers. However, it quickly recognized the need to diversify its services to meet the growing demands of its clientele. This led to the establishment of various specialized divisions, such as corporate travel, leisure travel, and inbound tourism, among others. The agency’s ability to adapt to the evolving needs of travelers and the tourism industry played a pivotal role in its sustained success.

Strategic Partnerships and Global Reach

Omeir Travel Agency’s expansion was not limited to its service offerings. It actively sought partnerships with global airlines, hotel chains, and other travel-related businesses. These strategic alliances allowed the agency to offer a wide range of travel packages and services, making it a one-stop-shop for travelers. Additionally, these partnerships helped the agency expand its reach to international markets, attracting tourists from around the world to Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE.

Embracing Technology

To stay competitive in the digital age, Omeir Travel Agency embraced technology early on. The agency developed user-friendly websites and mobile applications, making it convenient for customers to book flights, hotels, and tours online. Furthermore, they invested in state-of-the-art reservation systems and integrated advanced customer relationship management tools. This commitment to technology not only improved the customer experience but also streamlined their internal operations, making the agency more efficient and responsive to customer needs.

Quality Service and Customer Satisfaction

One of the cornerstones of Omeir Travel Agency’s success is its unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality service and ensuring customer satisfaction. They achieved this by investing in staff training, ensuring their team was well-versed in the latest industry trends and destination knowledge. This dedication to excellence earned the agency numerous accolades and awards, further solidifying its reputation as a trusted travel partner.

Sustainable Practices and Community Engagement

As Abu Dhabi’s economy and tourism industry continued to grow, Omeir Travel Agency recognized the importance of sustainable practices. The agency implemented eco-friendly initiatives, such as promoting responsible tourism and supporting environmental conservation efforts. Moreover, they actively engaged with the local community through charitable activities and sponsorships, contributing to the betterment of society.



The success and development of Omeir Travel Agency mirror the remarkable transformation of Abu Dhabi itself. From its humble beginnings in 1956, the agency has grown into a prominent player in the global travel and tourism industry. Its commitment to excellence, technological innovation, and dedication to customer satisfaction have been pivotal in its journey.

It is no wonder then that Omeir has been nominated for Abu Dhabi’s Leading Corporate Travel Company 2023 in the Middle East Ceremony of the World Travel Awards which are being held on September 15th in Dubai at Atlantis The Royal.

As Abu Dhabi continues to evolve as a dynamic global destination, Omeir Travel Agency remains at the forefront, shaping the travel experiences of countless individuals and contributing to the emirate’s growth. In doing so, it stands as a symbol of the ambitious spirit and success that define not only Abu Dhabi but also the United Arab Emirates as a whole.

For more details visit their web site at https://www.omeir.com/