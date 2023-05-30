WELCOME TO CAFÉ DEL MAR ABU DHABI

Café del Mar was founded in 1980 in Sant Antoni de Portmany on the Spanish Isle of Ibiza. An international lifestyle destination brand with an established global following. Well known for our spectacular sunsets and atmospheric music Café del Mar is loved by people around the world for its masterfully curated chill-out, ambient and Balearic music compilations.

To this day, Café del Mar is still a leading destination in Ibiza and now around the world, where visitors can watch the spectacular sunsets while listening to the iconic chill out sound of Café del Mar music, and enjoy premium dining and bar experiences plus world class music and entertainment.

Café del Mar Abu Dhabi is part of Café del Mar Australasia, and offers guests premium tapas, seafood and meat dishes – with the flavours of the Mediterranean Basin. Accompanied by Café del Mar signature cocktails, fabulous wine and beer list, fresh juices, and all enjoyed while listening to Café del Mar’s famous chill house music that brings the experience together.

BEACH CLUB AREA

BORN IN IBIZA, REBORN IN ABU DHABI

“The best ideas are those which gather simple and universal concepts, such as enjoying a drink in a unique natural environment with music as a soundtrack of the special moment”

With a heady mix of areas and facilities to use you are certainly spoilt for choice at this award winning entertainment hub with:

Elevated cabanas

Jacuzzi pool sunbeds

Private Jacuzzi cabanas

Private Villas

This venue within a venue has two very distinct vibes during the day and at night, a chilled out feel during the day and then at night, the party really takes off as the events roll on.

Weekly events take place satisfying all who come see below and book online.

Cafe del Mar has rightly garnered a world beating reputation over the years and those now visiting Abu Dhabi have an oasis of luxury and fun to head to, come along and join the party; you’d be crazy not to….they are ready and waiting to show you a great time!

For more details visit https://cafedelmarabudhabi.com/ or follow them on facebook or Instagram.