First guests arrive at the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Amman

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Amman has officially opened its doors.

The property seeks to welcome its esteemed residents to a distinguished new lifestyle experience in the heart of the capital of Jordan.

The residences were unveiled during an official ribbon-cutting ceremony that was presided over by Samer Fakhouri, chairman of Al Eqbal Real Estate Development; John Hearns, senior vice president, global residential operations at Marriott International; Behiye Salk, director of residences at the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Amman; and Tareq Derbas, general manager of the Ritz-Carlton, Amman.

Derbas outlined his senior leadership team for the property earlier this month.

The official opening of the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Amman marks a major milestone, both for the project and for the kingdom as a whole.

Bringing the name and legacy of the Ritz-Carlton brand to Jordan for the first time, the Ritz-Carlton Hotel and Residences, Amman is introducing a new standard of luxury to the country, and will play a key role in reviving its attractiveness as both a tourism and investment destination.

The property features 90 exquisite, branded residences, distinguished by their elevated style and impeccable attention to detail.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for these new residences was attended by the project’s investors and management personnel, as well as a number of other key stakeholders, including top management from Marriott International.

Speaking on the occasion, Fakhouri said: “The unveiling of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Amman marks an exceptional milestone, not only for us and for the Ritz-Carlton brand, but for all of Jordan.

“This occasion also represents a beautiful fulfilment of the vision of my late father, Tawfiq Fakhouri.

“His passion for this project is something we as the Fakhouri family aim to embody wholeheartedly, and I am honoured to be here today, in continuation of his enduring legacy.”

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Amman is the first component of the luxury project to open its doors; the Ritz-Carlton, Amman is slated to open in the spring of this year, and will introduce residents and visitors of the kingdom to an unrivalled level of hospitality and elegance.

In addition to its 192 stunning guest rooms, including 34 suites, the Ritz-Carlton, Amman will feature an impressive and diverse array of food and beverage destinations.

Also speaking at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Salk, said: “I am delighted to be here today to usher in the official opening of the Ritz-Carlton, Residences.

“Our staff members are eager to begin dutifully serving the esteemed ladies and gentlemen who will soon take up residence here, and we are especially proud to introduce the kingdom to the remarkable quality and service that have earned the Ritz-Carlton such a sterling legacy the world over.”