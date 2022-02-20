Amman gets a taste of La Dolce Vita with Roberto’s

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel, Amman’s signature dining destination, Roberto’s has brought a new, innovative standard of culinary excellence to Jordan’s capital.

The recent grand opening of The Ritz-Carlton Hotel, Amman has brought no shortage of hype: from the exquisitely appointed interiors to the unparalleled level of service, to the incredible variety of F&B destinations, the hotel has elevated the buzz about town to a fever pitch.

World Travel Awards will be hosting its Middle East Gala Ceremony 2022 here on 10 September 2022, with the Middle East’s leading travel industry figures in attendance.





Among all the wealth of venues, facilities, and amenities that guests are eagerly lining up to experience, there’s one that’s drawing particularly enthusiastic attention: The Ritz-Carlton Hotel, Amman’s signature dining destination, Roberto’s.

Already a much-loved and well-established favorite of the Dubai culinary scene, the arrival of Roberto’s in Amman has brought a new, innovative standard of culinary excellence to Jordan’s capital. Under the uncompromising leadership of Italian chef Carmelo Rosselli and general manager Marco Scarpa, Roberto’s is delivering an unparalleled dining experience at every turn. Sprawling across the 20th floor of the hotel—making it the highest restaurant in the city—Roberto’s gives guests more than just panoramic views of the surrounding vista: the destination offers a vibrant twist on Italian fine dining, eschewing rigid formality in favor of a chic, lively ambiance that exudes true Italian hospitality. This, as Chef Rosselli explains, is the essence of the idea of la dolce vita.

Chef Rosselli is no stranger to the Roberto’s brand: having spent more than 15 years of his illustrious career in the UAE, he was in Dubai when the original Roberto’s first opened—and the restaurant’s founding chef, like Rosselli, was a native of Sicily. “From the very beginning, Roberto’s was always about high-quality, authentic Italian cuisine,” he says. “And there was always this commitment to great service and attention to detail.”





This commitment to going above and beyond is exemplified by Chef Rosselli, who is already showing that he is willing to go to any lengths to ensure the exceptional, world-class quality of his dishes and ingredients. Whether that means sourcing prized Mazara and Carabinero prawns from the shore of Sicily or bringing in a steady supply of live lobsters, wild Mediterranean Branzini, or Italian truffles, Rosselli refuses to settle for anything less than exceptional.

The menu at Roberto’s represents the merging of traditional Italian fare with tasteful touches of sophistication - like the addition of caviar to their signature tuna tartare—and unique infusions of ingredients from other cultures and culinary traditions, all underpinned by a commitment to seasonality through the use of high-quality, seasonal ingredients. Roberto’s also features an exceptional array of distinctive cocktails, crafted by the restaurant’s dedicated mixologist.





The dining experience at Roberto’s is further elevated by the restaurant’s one-of-a-kind ambiance. “It’s not that classic idea of fine dining, with low music and heavy formality,” says Rosselli. “When you enter, you’ll find a DJ playing live music, and you have options for how you spend your evening: you can dine in the main restaurant, or you can enjoy a more relaxed, social vibe in the lounge.” The lounge at Roberto’s even features a slightly different menu than the main restaurant, with more shareable bites and more casual plating.





Overall, the atmosphere and unrivalled hospitality that guests can find at Roberto’s is something Chef Rosselli sees as a meeting point between his Sicilian upbringing and the restaurant’s setting in the heart of Jordan’s capital. “In Sicily, just like in Jordan and other Arab countries, we have this tradition of coming together for family meals—sitting around a big table, sharing in a delicious, festive, warm experience,” he says. “We want to infuse the restaurant with that sense of togetherness, celebration… la dolce vita.”

And what a sweet life it is, indeed, now that Roberto’s has finally opened its doors.