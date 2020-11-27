BTN interview: Manos Borboudakis, general manager, Santorini division, Metaxa Hospitality Group

Having been honoured with a global title at the World Travel Awards, Manos Borboudakis, group general manager in Santorini for Metaxa Hospitality Group, here tells Breaking Travel News more

Breaking Travel News: Congratulations - Santo Maris Oia Luxury Suites & Spa in Greece has beaten competition from around the globe to take the title of World’s Leading Boutique Resort at the World Travel Awards. How does it feel to have won?

Manos Borboudakis: Being distinguished on a global level next to internationally acclaimed hospitality brands by and esteemed organisation as the World Travel Awards - for a second year in a row - stands as the utmost recognition and honour for the entire team of Santo Maris.

During a challenging year, we are grateful that the resilience we have demonstrated and the level of services we kept on offering, proved to respond to the standards of a worldwide hospitality brand.

We aimed to have our guests’ safety as a top priority, while remaining true to our vision of providing a heartfelt personalised experience of luxury hospitality.

That is why, this recognition belongs solely to each member of our dedicated team, whom I wish to sincerely thank as efforts keep on remaining true to our vision.

Nothing, of course, could have been realised without our guests that honour us with their choice of preference and have established us among the most prominent luxury providers in Santorini.

They are our motivation to keep on raising the bar of the experiences we offer to keep on fulfilling their constantly evolving needs.

BTN: Coupled to the regional titles you took earlier this year, it has been a very successful period for Santo Maris Oia Luxury Suites & Spa. How will the trophies help you to get the message out to consumers ahead of the 2021 summer season?

MB: In its first four years of operation, Santo Maris Oia Luxury Suites & Spa has managed to be distinguished with many prestigious awards at European and international level.

These recognitions, not only are they a source of inspiration for us to continue our efforts of offering an authentic luxury experience, but they also establish our hotel as a hospitality brand of worldwide standards.

Reaching out to our guests and potential travellers during an unpredictable 2021, these esteemed recognitions work as a stamp of excellence and credibility for our brand assuring them that once they will be with us, they will live a world-class experience, where all their needs are effortlessly met, in one of the most coveted destinations in the world.

BTN: Has news of a Covid-19 vaccine lifted spirits in Greek hospitality? Can we prepare for something like normal next summer?

MB: The travel and hospitality sectors faced the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thus, the recent promising announcements of a Covid-19 vaccine are an optimistic sign for next summer.

Our guests’ feedback and market monitoring indicate that people are dreaming of their next destination, and they do wish to travel again.

Meanwhile, Greece remains one of the safest destinations, as well as Santorini island does, while this year, there will be further available time for the necessary preparations.

From our side, at Santo Maris, we are taking all the necessary measures to assure the safety of our guests and personnel.

Collaborating with university institutions and experts, we are attending seminars and trainings, we have been launched our extensive “Committed to Caring” health and safety program assuring the adaptation of our operations under the new standards.

Moreover, spread out in four sprawling suite neighbourhoods at land of eight acres, Santo Maris’ architecture and facilities have been built in a way that naturally provide privacy and space, which travellers are searching during this period.

Consequently, we are all working on getting prepared for the future, which for now may be still quite unpredictable, however, we do remain positive towards a gradual recovery.

BTN: What can we look forward to from Santo Maris Oia Luxury Suites next year – do you have any new facilities coming to market, investments coming to fruition as we begin to look ahead?

MB: Looking ahead to the years to come, we aim to continue to constantly enhance our services and keep on answering to the wishes of our discerning clientele, while in the unsettling years we are facing their safety is on top of our priorities.

Committed to our vision, we will enrich the experience of our guests based on the individual’s arising needs that the pandemic has created focusing on wellness and reconnection to nature.

More Information

Based on sustainability principles and solid financial foundations, Santo Maris Oia Luxury Suites & Spa-owner Metaxa Hospitality Group is a leading hotelier in Greece.

Offering authentic personalised holiday experiences, with an excellent quality of service, to guests, they seek to provide a stimulating and rewarding environment for employees.

Find out more on the official website.