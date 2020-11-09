Breaking Travel News investigates: Radisson Red London Heathrow

As the global travel industry creaks back into life after a near-two-year hiatus, we are all on the move again.

But gaps in the systems that make our trips possible remain; at times a journey can feel like a jigsaw with pieces missing.

Never is this truer than when trying to make a dreaded 06:00 flight, when we are faced with a choice of getting up way before it gets light, or staying the night close to the airport.

Thankfully, Radisson Red London Heathrow makes the choice easy.

With a limited night tube currently running in London, I was looking at hailing a bus from Trafalgar Square for a two-hour trip through the outer suburbs of the city, or an extortionate taxi fare.

Instead, I rolled-up to the hotel early the night before my flight and settled in for an all-too-brief stay.

Arriving at Radisson Red London Heathrow, you are greeted by a red Mini Cooper proudly displayed in the lobby, while old-fashioned London telephone boxes have been repurposed into check-in desks.

These icons of British design will delight international visitors and are a welcome sight for domestic travellers.

Once guests have checked in, they will encounter more British icons around the hotel, including impressive photography of music and film greats such as Freddie Mercury and Sean Connery.

Best of British music is also played throughout the public spaces.

Radisson Red London Heathrow general manager, Edward Bracken, joined the team earlier this year with a wealth of experience gained in central and greater London.

He explains: “We’re embarking on a very exciting time for the hotel.

“We offer our guests best-in-class service at a unique property.

“It is perfectly positioned to cater for those starting or returning from holiday, looking for a multi-purpose meeting or teambuilding venue, or enjoying a staycation, thanks to many attractions nearby.”

The lobby spaces at all Radisson Red locations are designed to build social connections between guests and visitors – and the Heathrow location is no different.

People are dotted about, enjoying the relaxed ambience of the property as they wait to jet of on their next adventure.

The restaurant, lounge and bar also provide enticing spaces to start the fun of a holiday or unwind after a long day, with music and huge art pieces to setting the tone.

I had a quick bite at Icon’s Bar, which offers a wide-range of classic dishes from all corners of the world, each designed to satisfy even the most discerning guest.

The sourdough Margherita deserves an honourable mention here!

The Iliard Architecture & Interior Design team, based in Krakow, partnered with Radisson Hotel Group to design all the shared spaces at London Heathrow, mixing bold colours, strong accents and atmospheric lighting to create the elegant interiors.

An important design inspiration was the ‘share and connect’ principle, which focuses on arranging and furnishing the interior to encourage interaction and spending time together.

As a result, the hotel feels homely, despite its transitory nature.

The property features one wing with 258 bedrooms, showcasing the bold and playful design of Radisson Red.

My room was spacious with an elegant, minimalist decor, set out in earthy tones with carefully curated splashes of signature red dotted around.

The retro rotary desk phone was a nice touch, but may discombobulate anyone born after 1990.

Anybody with more energy than me might also want to visit the Pace Leisure Club, featuring a gym, swimming pool, sauna and steam room.

On departure, Radisson Red London Heathrow has partnered with WeKnowLondon to offer guests a smooth transfer experience to the terminals.

The fleet comprises of electric luxury cars like the latest Jaguar I-Pace.

When it came time to leave, I hopped in the for the ride; you are barely aware you are moving as the vehicle quietly glides through air – like flying, even before take-off.

Radisson Red London Heathrow is a short drive from Heathrow Airport, making it an ideal option for guests looking for a relaxing stay before or after their holiday.

The location is also perfect for business travellers visiting London or looking for a multi-purpose meeting and events space in the area, with easy access to London and major road networks.

The hotel is within close proximity of exciting attractions such as Windsor Castle, Hampton Court Palace, Legoland, Thorpe Park, Chessington World of Adventures and Harry Potter World.

For sporting enthusiasts, Wembley Stadium, Twickenham, Wimbledon and Ascot are also within easy reach.

Find out more on the official website.

