Breaking Travel News investigates: Indian Premier League heads to the United Arab Emirates

The government council of the Indian Premier League has revealed the annual tournament will this year be hosted in the United Arab Emirates.

Dubai, Sharjah and capital Abu Dhabi are expected to host matches, with the event set to take place from September 19th until November 10th.

Although the tournament is subject to necessary clearances from the government of India, cricket fans we be delighted to see the return of what has become one of the biggest sporting events on earth.

The 2020 competition was suspended earlier this year as Covid-19 spread around the world.

The revitalised 53-day tournament will witness ten-afternoon matches, starting at 15:30 IST, while the evening matches will start at 19:30 IST.

Jay Shah, the honorary secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, said: “The governing council also discussed the comprehensive standard operating procedures, which will be finalised and published in due course, including the agencies to execute and deliver a bio-secure environment for safe and successful conduct of the Indian Premier League 2020 Season.

“The governing council also reviewed the player regulations for replacement player for 2020 season.”

At the same time, the T20 Challenge for female teams will also take place in the United Arab Emirates, and will comprise three teams with four matches to be played during the IPL playoff week.

The event is an opportunity to showcase the tourism sector in the United Arab Emirates, with Dubai having led the way with a reopening last month.

The destination has since roared back to life, giving authorities the confidence to host the prestigious tournament.

Each of the eight teams will be accommodated in some of the finest properties across the emirates



Views from the Taj Dubai, home of the Chennai Super Kings

First up, three-time champions the Chennai Super Kings will be staying at the Taj Dubai.

Described as an intoxicating fusion of extravagance, heritage and contemporary style, the hotel occupies a prime location, in the Emirates’ most famous city.

The 296 lavish rooms are a mix of rich Indian artistry and traditional influences, suffused with a cool, vibrant twist.

Multiple room offers stunning views of the majestic Burj Khalifa.

Conveniently located at the Burj Khalifa precinct, Taj Dubai is a mere five minutes from the famed Downtown area and Dubai Mall.

The airport is only nine miles away, making this one of the most coveted locations for business travellers and tourists alike – perfect for the jet-setting cricketers.



The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal is will welcome the cricketing elite next month

Over in United Arab Emirates’, the Kolkata Knight Riders will be hosted by the Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal.

Here the players, including England captain Eoin Morgan, can escape to a world of Middle Eastern opulence.

From sunrises over Al Maqta Creek to sunsets that illuminate Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, every moment reawakens the senses.

Located within ten Venetian-inspired buildings that form a crescent around one of the largest outdoor pools in the city, the resort features eight restaurants, five-star accommodation, a holistic spa and a lot of event space.

A great base for the team as they look to take a third title, and first since 2014.



Mumbai Indians will call the St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi home this season

Only the best for the Mumbai Indians – four-time champions and the most successful team in the history of the Indian Premier League.

Led by legend Rohit Sharma, the team will be staying at the St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi - considered to offer the World’s Leading Resort Residences by the voters at the World Travel Awards.

Overlooking a pristine beach, the cerulean Arabian Gulf and the celebrated Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, the five-star destination resort presents a serene escape and captivating wildlife just minutes from downtown Abu Dhabi and the Saadiyat Cultural District.

Boasting the preeminent address in the capital, the hotel invites resort guests to rejuvenate at Iridium Spa, energize in the four pools, or bask on the private Abu Dhabi beach before dining at one of six destination restaurants and bars.

A former host of the World Golf Awards, the hotel will also be experienced hosting the sporting elite.

Guests can also take a tour of the property before a potential visit with Breaking Travel News partner Virtual World here.



Kohli and his teammates will be hosted by the luxurious Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Perhaps the most famous cricketer in the world, Virat Kohli will this year lead the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.

The team will be well cared for at the Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, a haven within the vibrant city of Dubai.

Boasting a private soft-sanded beach, six distinct restaurants and lounges and elegant sea-facing guest rooms and suites, the hotel also offers a supervised Kids Club and numerous leisure activities for the whole family to enjoy.

From snorkelling and paddle-boarding to wind-sailing and deep-sea fishing, your assigned personal concierge will arrange excursions to suit your preferences for an unforgettable experience.

Guests can investigate further before a visit with a virtual tour here.



The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai will take centre stage during the Indian Premier League

Elsewhere, Sunrisers Hyderabad will be able to enjoy the luxury hospitality of the Ritz-Carlton, Dubai.

Arriving in the next few days, captain David Warner and his team will be able to spend time nestled on a private beach, just steps away from the popular Walk at JBR.

Designed to emulate the low-rise buildings of the Mediterranean, the luxury resort features sea-facing guest rooms and suites, a dedicated Club Lounge, a wealth of culinary experiences, leisure facilities and a spa.

At this Dubai resort, traditional Arabian hospitality creates an elevated guest experience.



Sofitel Dubai the Palm Resort & Spa is considered among the best hotels in Dubai

Finally, KingsXI Punjab find themselves at Sofitel Dubai the Palm Resort & Spa - a luxury beach location like no other.

Situated opposite Dubai Marina, the Polynesian-themed resort beckons with 360 deluxe rooms and 182 serviced apartments, from classic rooms to expansive beach villas with private pools and butler service.

Guests can spend fun-filled days playing tennis or doing water sports off the private beach or relax with a massage and visit.

Sofitel brings five-star French touch to Dubai hospitality for all the family.

Offering the World’s Leading Luxury Hotel Apartments, guests are invited to take a tour with Virtual World here.



The Oberoi, Dubai will host the team from the Board of Control for Cricket India

Spectators are still waiting for word on where the Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals might be staying, but the Oberoi, Dubai, has been confirmed as the host for the staff and officials from the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

Internationally acclaimed for taking care of its guests, the hotel offers spacious, comfortable accommodation, fine dining to suit every palate and a 24-hour business centre equipped with all modern technologies.

After a busy day the ground, the comprehensive wellness facilities are the perfect solution to help the team wind down.

The hotel is also considered the Middle East’s Leading Luxury City Hotel by voters at the World Travel Awards.

Finally, Cozmo Tourism has been appointed to handle ground transportation for the tournament.

For more on the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020, head over to the official website.