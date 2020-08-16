International eco tourism leaders tap Lombardo as agency of record

A founding member of National Geographic Unique Lodges of the World, the renowned Three Camel Lodge and its sister company Nomadic Expeditions have selected the Lombardo Agency to refresh their respective creative and drive new business.

Nestled in Mongolia’s Gobi Desert, Three Camel Lodge offers traditional, elevated nomadic experiences. Nomadic Expeditions meanwhile provides 5-Star custom journeys for the elite traveler—led by the region’s foremost guides—touring Mongolia, Bhutan, Tibet, Nepal, and India.

CEO and Founder of Three Camel Lodge and Nomadic Expeditions, Jalsa Urubshurow says, “Lombardo shared our vision for travel that transforms guests through authentic experiences as a force for good. They bring a fresh perspective to promoting our positive work connecting people with the splendor of Mongolia and Asia.”

Lombardo Agency has earned an enviable list of clients with the motto that “it is only truly creative if it drives revenue.” They have made a name in the spaces of Beauty, Fashion, Wellness, Food/Beverage and Home. Lombardo’s recent Keep Florida Open campaign—along with the Three Camel Lodge and Nomadic Expeditions wins—signal a move into destination marketing.

“All of us at Lombardo are excited to work in tandem with Three Camel Lodge and Nomadic Expeditions to significantly lift their brands and drive visitation,” says Rita Lombardo, Principal. “We are beyond excited about working with the leaders of eco-conscious, transformative travel.

Lombardo’s role is underway, beginning with a strategic refresh of the brands’ Web and Social. While the tourism industry is largely on hold, the emphasis will be on paving a bridge for future visits, and bringing both brands to top of mind for travelers drawn to adventure, culture and authentic experiences.

About THREE CAMEL LODGE

A founding member of National Geographic Unique Lodges of the World, the ecolodge stands among the most distinguished collection of hotels, lodges and resorts located in extraordinary places. Excursions immerse guests in Mongolia’s nature, history, and nomadic culture. The lodge rests in the heart of the starkly beautiful Gobi Desert, authentically built and entirely staffed by native Mongolians.

About NOMADIC EXPEDITIONS

For 28 years, Nomadic Expeditions has designed and operated premium adventures for elite travelers throughout Mongolia and Asia. The tours of Nomadic Expeditions introduce you to unspoiled, diverse, and wondrous places that will fill your heart and enrich your soul. Their itineraries offer singular experiences like ascending on foot to ancient mountain monasteries and tracking endangered species—all while ensuring preservation of the lands and cultures.

About LOMBARDO

Lombardo is a creative agency based on the Palm Beach waterfront, with offices in New York and Los Angeles. Since 2010, we have gained a reputation for exceptional creative and bespoke service. Our work with both market leaders and challenger brands has fundamentally changed the way businesses and industries operate and generated measurable value for communities and clients alike. These attributes have seen us develop a client list that includes Fendi Casa, Watches of Switzerland, and Anheuser-Busch.

lombardo.agency