Breaking Travel News interview: Richard Haddad, chief executive, Jannah Hotels & Resorts

Katie Jensen catches up with Richard Haddad, chief executive of Jannah Hotels & Resorts, to find out more about the new opening

Jannah Hotels & Resorts has announced the opening of Edge Creekside Hotel in the dynamic district of Dubai Creekside.

Speaking to Breaking Travel News, Richard Haddad, chief executive of Jannah Hotels, explained Edge Creekside was a sub brand of the pioneering Jannah Hotels & Resorts which specialises in the affordable luxury Halal segment and management.

He added: “This is a very exciting opening for us in the region as the Edge Creekside Hotel is a completely different offering to that of our other properties.

“With state-of-the-art facilities, comfortable rooms, incredible views and bustling attractions within walking distance, Edge Creekside Hotel is the perfect city break for UAE residents and visitors alike.

“The team has done a fantastic job in working tirelessly to ensure the hotel opened on time despite the unforeseen delays as a result of the pandemic.

“We cannot wait to begin welcoming travellers from the country and further afield and to hearing their feedback.”

Adding to the roster of six hotels already under Jannah Hotels & Resorts’ belt, the new property boasts an upscale four-star experience and personalised comfort that stands it apart from the other hotels in the group’s portfolio.

Embracing an eco-friendly ethos and environment that is redefining the art of hospitality, the urban, chic hotel is idyllic for vacationing or expedient business.

The 138-room hotel is located in a prime location in the middle of the bustling Dubai Creek, just minutes away from Dubai International Airport with access to local transportation and vibrant touristic attractions including the famous Dubai Gold Souk and Spice Souk and a range of retail and entertainment facilities.

Guests can get cosy in the state of the art spacious one, two or three-bedroom rooms which feature personalised turndown amenities, choice of pillows including the Edge Vegan Pillow and the Edge mini bar filled with goodies for guests to enjoy.

With four restaurants available at the property guests can look forward to taking their taste buds on a culinary adventure through tempting dishes from around the world.

From authentic Arabic food to Asian fusion and international Mediterranean cuisines, guests are welcome to great outdoor and indoor ambiences and delightful choices for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Jannah Hotels & Resorts

Jannah Hotels & Resorts was founded in the spirit of noble Bedouin hospitality and is a pioneer among hotel groups that specialise in the affordable luxury Halal segment.

Fostering an innovative infrastructure, boundless creativity and dynamism, Jannah Hotels & Resorts has blossomed into the hotel management company of choice in the region.

The organisation is considered the World’s Leading Luxury Halal Hotel & Resort Brand by voters at the World Travel Awards.

Find out more about the company on the official website.