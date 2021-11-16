Breaking Travel News interview: Gregory Day, managing director, Malibu Beach Inn Hotel & Spa

Malibu Beach Inn Hotel & Spa has been honoured with the title of North America’s Leading Boutique Hotel at the World Travel Awards.

Here Breaking Travel News speaks to Gregory Day, managing director of the property, to find out how it feels to have been honoured by voters from around the globe.

Breaking Travel News: Having claimed a top title at the World Travel Awards, how does it feel to have won?

Gregory Day: We are honoured to have won the World Travel Awards as it is a true testament to the excellence and inspiration we provide to our guests.

Malibu Beach Inn is constantly looking to raise the standards in the travel industry by elevating guests’ experience through our accommodations, culinary experience, unique partnerships and innovative programming while taking advantage of the destination of Malibu.

ADVERTISEMENT

We are grateful for our devoted guests and fellow travel industry professionals who value our commitment to offering exceptional service and recognise our innovation in the thoughtful experiences we provide.

BTN: How will the trophy help you to promote Malibu Beach Inn Hotel & Spa as we move into 2022?

GD: This award will help promote Malibu Beach Inn’s standing in the industry and we could not think of a better way to do so then winning this coveted award that will not only help us reach a new audience but also entice past and future consumers to experience the constant evolution of the innovation we bring to guests’ stay.

BTN: What is that caught the eye of voters; what do you think it is that separates Malibu Beach Inn Hotel & Spa from its competitors in North America?

GD: Malibu Beach Inn is one-of-a-kind in the sense that it establishes a new standard for laid-back luxury as a boutique hotel tucked away in some of the best real estate in California.

Combined with our hard-working team who are devoted to its guests, Malibu Beach Inn provides a magical destination where travellers feel they have the beach to themselves, their own private balcony feet away from the water and the absence of a true city centre, although we are only ten-minutes away from Santa Monica.

When guests walk in, they are pleasantly surprised by our luxury environment yet relaxed ambiance where they can truly check out and feel worlds away.

More Information

Find out more about Malibu Beach Inn Hotel & Spa on the official website.