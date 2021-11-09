Breaking Travel News interview: Mohammad Shanaz, chief operating officer, Avis – Malaysia

Avis – Malaysia has been honoured with the title of Malaysia’s Leading Car Rental Company at the World Travel Awards.

Here Breaking Travel News speaks to Mohammad Shanaz, chief operating officer with the company, to find out how it feels to have been recognised by voters from around the globe.

Breaking Travel News: Having claimed a top title at the World Travel Awards, how does it feel to have won?

Mohammad Shanaz: We at Avis Malaysia are honoured and happy to receive this recognition from the globally recognised World Travel Awards.

This award serves as an encouragement to all of us at Avis Malaysia to continuously pursue and provide outstanding services to all our customers, upholding Avis’s motto, “We Try Harder”.

At Avis, we take pride in making every customer’s travel experience one that they will always cherish.

ADVERTISEMENT

BTN: How will the trophy help you to promote Avis in Malaysia as we move into 2022?

MS: For us at Avis Malaysia, being recognised as Malaysia’s Leading Car Rental Company by World Travel Awards will only spur us on to improve further.

Not only will it galvanise and motivate us, it and gives us added confidence in doing our business, knowing that our brand commands a strong position among car rental customers.

The privilege of having the World Travel Awards winner’s emblem embedded in our communications will add tremendous value to our brand.

In the competitive rental car business, it will help us to stand out further among our sea of competitors.

Additionally, it also gives our customers and client, positive reinforcement for choosing Avis to fulfil their car rental or leasing needs in Malaysia.

BTN: What is it that caught the eye of voters; what do you think it is that separates Avis – Malaysia from its competitors in Asia?

MS: The car rental and leasing industry is homogeneous, with very little differentiation between rental providers.

Furthermore, car rental customers are very discerning and they rightfully, seek the best value for their money.

When competing in such an environment, every little bit counts.

Going that extra mile to add value through our service in every transaction is crucial, and I would like to thank everyone in Avis Malaysia for their dedication and commitment to make our customers feel ‘at home’, and for meeting all their needs and expectations.

I believe our team has lived up to the Avis motto, “We Try Harder”, and our customers have seen and felt it, which was why we received the majority of their votes.

For that, we are grateful, and we promise them that we will keep on trying harder.

More Information

Find out more about Avis – Malaysia on the official website.