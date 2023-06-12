Breaking Travel News explores: Presidential suites of the Palm Jumeirah

With some of the most exclusive properties anywhere in the world, Palm Jumeirah is a bastion of luxury hospitality.

Here Breaking Travel News takes a look at some of the best-of-the-best, exploring the Presidential Suites that make the destination so special.



The Palm Suite at Sofitel Dubai the Palm

Guests can discover the privacy, immense open spaces and exclusive luxuries of the Palm Suite.

Designed especially for large entourages or extended families traveling together, this extravagant penthouse suite occupies the entire top floor of the central building.

The master suite is a haven within a haven, with a spacious bedroom, king-size MyBed, lavish ensuite bathroom with a free-standing soaking tub, separate dressing room and a private gym.

Two bedrooms feature king-size beds, and the fourth has a twin bed – each with its own chic bathroom.

A sizeable dining room adjacent to a fully equipped kitchen provide additional splendour and high living.

A bank of French doors open onto two expansive terraces, one overlooking the swimming pools and Palm Jumeirah, and the other with wide vistas of the Arabian Gulf.

Plenty of tables, chairs, sun loungers and a jacuzzi make these balconies a favourite outdoor living space.

Sofitel Dubai the Palm is considered the World’s Leading Themed Resort by voters at the World Travel Awards.



Grand Imperial Suite at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

Guests can join an elite circle of royalty and luminaries who have enjoyed unrivalled grandeur in the Grand Imperial Suite at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray.

Occupying a prime position on the highest level of the resort, this suite offers singular sea views, rich interiors and the best in-room features.

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray is considered the World’s Leading Resort Residences by voters at the World Travel Awards.



Metropolitan Suite at the St. Regis Dubai, the Palm

Featuring 290 guestrooms and suites, the graciously appointed spacious accommodations offer ceiling-to-floor windows and exquisite views of the Palm Jumeirah and the Arabian Sea.

The elegant décor offers distinctive style while guests enjoy a tranquil night’s sleep on the feather-soft mattress with Frette linen and down-filled pillows.

At the heart of it all is the Metropolitan Suite.

Offering compelling views and a luxurious space, this makes for an exemplary stay in this contemporary suite.

Live exquisite with the comfort of a separate living room from the bedroom and floor-to-ceiling windows creating an alluring atmosphere.

The St. Regis Dubai, the Palm is considered the Middle East’s Leading Landmark Hotel by voters at the World Travel Awards.



Raffles Royal Suite at Raffles the Palm Dubai

Sleeping six and the only suite of its kind, Raffles Royal Suite embodies grace, finesse and flair.

Two king bedrooms and one twin bedroom, high ceilings, a private balcony, a large independent lounge with dining area and kitchenette, all come with a personal butler service.

With access to Raffles Club Lounge, hand-crafted furniture by Francesco Molon, a refrigerated private bar and balcony with whirlpool, this is the location that has it all.

Raffles the Palm Dubai is considered Dubai’s Leading Luxury Hotel Villa at the World Travel Awards.



Royal Suite at Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Guests have a chance to live unforgettable and experience ultimate luxury at the largest suite in Dubai, occupying the entire top floor of the Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah and is accessible through a private VIP lift.

Designed in opulent woods and Italian marble, it features incredible 360-degree views of the Arabian Gulf and Palm Jumeirah.

Raised seating areas flank the 344 square metre featuring a generous dining area and spacious terrace overlooking the Dubai skyline.

A private balcony complements the master bedroom featuring marble bathroom with his and hers dressing rooms.

The second bedroom boasts a king-sized signature Waldorf Astoria bed and walk-in wardrobes.

Other features include a Majilis for up to 20 guests and reception area, TV room with a 55-inch HDTV, kitchen with butler service, and two bedrooms for assistants.

Enjoy exclusive access to the Pearl Club - a private oasis offering all-day dining options, including complimentary intercontinental buffet breakfast, afternoon tea, refreshments, light snacks and free-flow beverages from a selected list.

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah is considered the Middle East’s Leading Luxury Wedding Resort by voters at the World Travel Awards.



The Royal Bridge Suite at Atlantis, the Palm

With a palatial lounge, three opulent bedrooms, soaring ceilings, a private library, a media and games room and a 16-person dining room, the Royal Bridge Suite sets a new standard for luxury.

Mixing intricate Arabic design with plush contemporary style in brilliant golds and elegant marble, the beauty of the suite will take your breath away.

Its sweeping, panoramic views across the mighty Palm, sparkling Arabian Sea and magnificent Dubai skyline mean guests get the best view in the city.

The team at Atlantis, the Palm take care of every detail, from a personal, guarded entrance and private elevator to a dedicated, 24-hour team of butlers and chefs.

The Royal Bridge Suite at Atlantis, the Palm is considered the World’s Leading Hotel Suite by voters at the World Travel Awards.



Palm Manor Grand Suite at One&Only the Palm

Over at One&Only the Palm, the Palm Manor Grand Suite stuns with an entrance foyer, open-plan lounge, kitchenette, dining area and workspace.

The king-sized bedroom features additional seating in the large space.

The elaborate bathroom is made for your relaxation, with an enormous freestanding marble bathtub and separate walk-in rain shower.

There is even a chance to pair the suite with an interconnecting Palm Manor Premiere Room to give ample space for all the family.

Visitors can also switch off and let One&Only take care of everything.

With personalised round-the-clock service provided by a private butler, no detail is too small.

One&Only the Palm is considered the World’s Leading Hotel Beach Villas by voters at the World Travel Awards.



Presidential Suite at Fairmont the Palm

In Dubai, a city synonymous with luxury, the Presidential Suite at Fairmont the Palm provides an extraordinary stay experience truly worthy of the global elite.

From the moment guests arrive they be struck by the spectacular views of the iconic Palm Jumeirah and Arabian Gulf.

Then they will notice the lavish interior, which will take them on a journey between the west, with its modern design and conveniences, and east, with Arabian influences of luxurious furnishings.

Imagine perennial sunshine radiating off marble floors as a dedicated butler prepares outfits for the next day’s desert safari.

Or an enchanting evening enjoying the chef’s cooking demonstrations under the stars on the expansive private terrace, complete with gazebo.

It’s no wonder the Presidential Suite is among the most sought-after addresses in Dubai.

Fairmont the Palm is currently nominated for the title of United Arab Emirates’ Leading Beach Resort at the World Travel Awards - vote here.