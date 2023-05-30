Accessible tour operator Cocky Guides goes non-profit to serve blind and low-vision travellers

Since 2018 Cocky Guides has been creating sensory group tours for blind and low-vision Australians. More than 1,200 travellers have experienced 60 destinations nationwide with Cocky Guides. Their change to a non-profit public company called Cocky Guides Australia Limited enables them to create new and innovative ways to deliver on their mission to inspire and support the blind and low-vision community to travel.

Cocky Guides is a social enterprise that turns group support into travel experiences for blind and low-vision participants of the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS). A change to a non-profit model means Cocky Guides can reduce the barriers to travel and provide cost-effectively supported sensory group tours to vision-impaired travellers that are non-NDIS participants or international visitors.

Cocky Guides Founder James (Buck) McFarlane says, “This move is part of a diversification strategy that will see Cocky Guides create more funding opportunities beyond our existing support charges and traveller contributions. This week, we are excited to launch a destination management service in Sydney’s Blue Mountains, where we operate daily tours for other tour operators. This revenue will go towards new products and subsidised services for vision-impaired travellers.”

Cocky Guides run tactile and sensory group adventures all around NSW and Australia. You can find out about upcoming experiences and register for their newsletter online at www.cockyguides.com.au