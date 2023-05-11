Explore and conserve the rare natural wonders in the heart of South America

Explora craft one-of-a-kind explorations so you can experience genuine immersion into the remote, from start to finish.

In 30 years’ experience, they have gathered the expertise to guide you through each territory’s most exceptional exploration possibilities so your travel is no less than extraordinary. Everything is included throughout the entire experience.

PATAGONIA NATIONAL PARK

Through their lodge and explorations, they seek to ensure the continuation of the work began by the Tompkins Conservation Foundation.

With an intimate atmosphere, their lodge in Patagonia National Park is a strategic hub for exploring this vast territory and its natural wonders.

Located just a few kilometers from nothern ice fields and surrounded by spectacular rivers and lakes, this Patagonian destination opens the doors to a magnificent yet virtually unexplored área.

They offer you a private 45-minute flight between the Balmaceda Airport and the Patagonia National Park.

Located in a privileged site, the Explora lodge offers you an intimate and private atmosphere in this sector of Patagonia. Here you will be able to disconnect and tour the different hills and valleys. The lodge is part of a self-sustainable project, so its building materials were stones from local quarries, recycled wood, and copper for the roofs.

CUISINE

The gastronomic offer of their Explora lodge in Patagonia National Park was designed by Pablo Jesús Rivero, owner of “Don Julio” chosen as the 14° Best Restaurant in Latin America according to the ranking of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022, and by Guido Tassi, the consulting chef at Don Julio.

SPA

Relax in one of their three outdoor hot tubs as you enjoy the landscape or in one of their two massage rooms after a day of exploration.

STANDARD ROOM

8 standard rooms of 25 – 32 m2, with magnificent views to the Tamango and Tamanguito hills and the park in general.

Facilities:

1 king bed

Additional bed for children*

Crib*

Heating

Hair dryer

Nonsmoker room

Interconnected rooms for families*

*Not available in all rooms. Subject to availability at the moment of reservation

CONSERVATION LEGACY

Kristine and Douglas Tompkins visited the Chacabuco Valley for the first time in 1995, when the realized the need to protect this place. The National Forestry Corporation (Conaf) had already defined this area as a priority for conservation due to its unique and biologically diverse ecosystems. It is home to various native species from the region, such as Andean condors, guanacos, pumas and huemuls, among others.

