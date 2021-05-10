5 Things to know If you’re going from Toronto to niagara falls

Niagara Falls is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the United States. With that being said, thousands of tourists from Canada also travel across the border to see this magnificent waterfall.

If you are in Toronto and are planning a trip to Niagara Falls, you have come to the right place. In this article, we will be discussing everything that you should know before embarking on the adventure, including what you should wear, how to get there and your itinerary.

On top of this, we will mention some of the most popular activities around the area for you to choose from. So let’s get right into it.

Means Of Transport

There are multiple ways in which you can get to Niagara Falls from Toronto. If you have your own car, it may be easiest to pack your bags and set off. This way, you won’t have to worry about purchasing tickets or leaving at a specific time. You could also hire a car through a rental company if you do not have your own. On top of this, several bus services can be used to travel from Toronto to Ontario.

Another great way to see the Falls is by tour. Many great companies take groups of tourists on Niagara Falls Tours from Toronto every day, including Queen Tour Niagara Falls Tours. If you are looking for knowledgeable and experienced guides, they might be the best option for you to have the best adventure possible.

On top of this, booking your trip through a tour group will make the experience much less complicated, as the company will handle all the details, such as booking tickets on boat trips and wine tasting tours.

Your Itinerary

Doing the tour on your own and with a professional guide are two completely different experiences. When on your own, you may not know precisely what you are looking at or the history behind the park.

For this reason, you must plan your itinerary beforehand. Make sure that you outline exactly what you want to see and whether you will hire a personal guide. With a guide, you will also know precisely what you will be doing and seeing, making it much easier to plan for time.

Your Attire - What You Should and Should NOT Wear

When at the Falls, you are almost certainly going to get wet. This is especially true if you take one of the ‘Voyage To The Falls’ boat cruises. Because of this, it is highly recommended that you bring a pair of extra clothing for afterward or a raincoat.

During the summer months, you will want to wear cooler clothing that allows you to stay comfortable while on the tour. On the other hand, you must bring warmer attire in the winter, as you will get cold and wet otherwise.

Ensure that you dress appropriately for the tour - high heels, leather shoes, dress suits and ties will not be necessary or comfortable.

The Niagara Boat Cruises/Skylon Tower

There are different boat rides for you to choose from while at the Falls. One of the most popular cruises is ‘Voyage To The Falls,’ which takes passengers to the very heart of the waterfall. You will be able to hear and feel the force of the water on this tour.

However, in the winter months, you may prefer a trip to the popular Skylon tower. This observation tower overlooks both the American Falls and the larger Horseshoe Falls, making it a great way to get a view of everything.

Wine Tasting

Believe it or not, the Niagara Falls region is famous for its wine. For this reason, it would be a shame to leave the area without doing some wine tasting. One of the most popular options has to be the ice wine made from frozen grapes. There are various wineries in the area for you to choose from. In fact, there is even a winery tour situated right next to the Falls.

Niagara Falls is one of the most popular tourist attractions in the world. If you are planning a trip from Toronto to the Falls, there are a few things to note beforehand. For starters, you will need to plan how you will get there, whether or not you will be travelling on your own or with a tour and what you will wear. More so, there are many activities to consider after you have arrived. This includes numerous boat rides and wine tasting.