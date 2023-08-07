Qatar Airways Group investment portfolio in line with QNV 2030

Qatar Airways Group continued with its strategy to hold a portfolio of investments in leading global airlines. These investments contribute towards the Group’s long term sustainability objectives and are in line with Qatar’s 2030 vision of sustainable development according to the Qatar Airways Group annual report for the fiscal year 2022/2023.

IAG is an Anglo-Spanish multinational airline holding company registered in Spain. IAG includes some of Europe’s biggest aviation brands, namely British Airways, Iberia, Aer Lingus, Vueling and LEVEL.

LATAM is an airline holding company headquartered in Santiago, Chile. It is the largest airline in Latin America operating domestic and international flights within Latin America and to destinations further afield. During the year the Group actively participated in the reorganisation plan of LATAM which exited the United States Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings on November 3, 2022.

The report noted that the Group invested a further $648m in LATAM during the year. Cathay Pacific is an international airline based in Hong Kong operating scheduled passenger and cargo services to destinations in Asia, North America, Australasia, Europe and Africa. China Southern is the largest airline in the People’s Republic of China with both domestic and international operations.

The Group considers this airline investment portfolio has a positive outlook as the aviation sector continues to recover from the Covid-19 Pandemic.

The report further stated, Qatar Airways is renowned for its modern fuel-efficient fleet, which has enabled the airline over the past few years to fulfil its commitment to connecting people globally. The airline’s strategic investment in technologically advanced aircraft has helped in maintaining agility when responding to opportunities and challenges.

With capacity requirements meticulously planned, the airline continued to meet the increased passenger and cargo demand with adaptability and flexibility during the 2022/2023 financial year.

In the last financial year, Qatar Airways Group added seven new aircraft to its impressive fleet – which included four Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and three Qatar Executive Gulfstream G650ER jets.

Additionally, the airline brought back into service eight of its 10 Airbus A380s in order to increase the fleet capacity on routes with strong premium demand such as London Heathrow, Paris, Bangkok, Sydney and Perth.

Qatar Airways’ revolutionary Qsuite Business Class maintained a very strong position in the travel indus-try for the sixth consecutive year and was voted ‘World’s Best Business Class Airline Seat’ by the inter-national air transport rating organisation, Skytrax.

With its 1-2-1 configuration, the Qsuite provides passengers with the most spacious, fully private and comfortable Business Class product in the sky. The Qsuite is fitted to 74 of Qatar Airways’ wide-body aircraft across its Airbus A350 and Boeing 777 fleets and is available on the majority of the airline’s long-haul routes.

Qatar Airways Cargo has maintained its position as the world’s largest air freight carrier through the 2022/2023 financial year, bringing great enhancements to its services and sharply accelerating its digital transformation.